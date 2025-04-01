The Phoenix Suns (35-40) begin a pivotal three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (40-34) with guard Bradley Beal listed as questionable due to a left hamstring strain. Tip-off at Fiserv Forum is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Beal has not played since March 16, when he was limited to just 15 minutes in a 107-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He recorded four points and two rebounds before exiting early and has missed the team’s last six games. The Suns are expected to evaluate Beal’s availability closer to game time.

Bradley Beal’s injury status uncertain as Suns look to end skid withoutKevin Durant

Now in his second season with Phoenix, Beal has appeared in 48 games and is averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.5% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc. Injuries have continued to affect his availability throughout the season, but he remains a key piece of the Suns’ offensive core alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Phoenix enters Tuesday’s matchup on a three-game skid and sits just outside the Western Conference Play-In Tournament in 11th place. The Suns trail the 10th-seeded Sacramento Kings (36-39) by one game, with seven contests remaining in the regular season. Sacramento has lost two straight, giving Phoenix an opportunity to close the gap.

The Suns will be without Durant, who sustained a left ankle sprain in Sunday’s 148-109 loss to the Houston Rockets. He exited in the second quarter and did not return. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Durant will be sidelined for at least one week as the regular season winds down.

Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable amid growing injury report

Milwaukee has listed forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable with a left foot sprain. The two-time MVP is coming off a 31-point, nine-rebound, five-assist performance in a 145-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. He shot 11-for-18 from the field and added a steal in the defeat.

Guard A.J. Green is listed as questionable with a right AC joint sprain. Green last played on March 29 in a loss to the New York Knicks, contributing eight points and two rebounds off the bench.

The Bucks remain without forward Jericho Sims, who is set to miss his eighth consecutive game due to a right thumb UCL sprain. Additionally, the team announced last week that star guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

Milwaukee has lost four straight and is currently battling for position in the Eastern Conference standings with eight games remaining. The Bucks will look to halt their slide while managing a depleted roster.