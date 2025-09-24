Devin Booker delivered a candid assessment as the Phoenix Suns held Media Day on Wednesday ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. The All-Star guard acknowledged that last season fell short of expectations, citing a lack of connection within the team as a major factor in its struggles.

Booker addressed the topic during his press conference in a video captured by ClutchPoints’ Hayden Cilley.

“I’m a do what I can. I’m always going to use my voice – I feel like I used my voice a lot last year too but we just fell short,” Booker said. “It wasn’t as connected as we wanted it to be. I don’t think anybody had problems with each other off the court… we just simply weren’t as connected.”

The Suns entered the 2024-25 campaign with championship aspirations after building around Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. Instead, the team battled injuries, inconsistency, and chemistry issues, ultimately leading to another disappointing finish. Booker’s remarks confirmed what many observers had already suggested — that Phoenix’s inability to play cohesively was central to its downfall.

Devin Booker’s remarks set tone as Suns enter new season under revamped roster

Individually, Booker remained productive across the season. He averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc. He appeared in 75 games, logging 37.3 minutes per contest as the primary offensive engine.

The Suns have undergone significant roster changes since then. Beal agreed to a buyout and signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, while Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets for a package headlined by Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and draft capital. Under owner Mat Ishbia, the moves reflected a pivot toward building a roster centered on culture, defense, and depth rather than star-driven firepower.

Booker’s acknowledgment of last season’s shortcomings comes as the franchise turns the page under new head coach Jordan Ott. With Brooks joining the fold and a retooled roster around him, Booker will once again carry the mantle of leadership as the Suns attempt to establish a new identity.

Phoenix opens the 2025-26 season at home against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning what the organization hopes will be a reversal from the disconnected campaign Booker openly admitted had fallen short.