Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia recently shed light on why the franchise prioritized Dillon Brooks when finalizing the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in June. Ishbia emphasized that Brooks embodied the toughness and defensive edge the Suns were looking to establish as they moved away from the three-star model that failed to deliver results.

“We made the Kevin Durant trade, Dillon was a target,” Ishbia said. “Dillon is exactly what we’re talking about. He’s the kind of guy we want here. So to be very clear, defensive minded, tough, sticks up for his teammates… I love everything about Dillon Brooks’ game.”

Brooks, 29, arrives in Phoenix with a reputation as one of the NBA’s more rugged and outspoken defenders. Last season with the Rockets, he averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 39.7% from three in 75 appearances. He played 31.8 minutes per contest, often taking on the challenge of guarding the opposing team’s top scorer.

For the Suns, Brooks represents more than just defensive help. The franchise is aiming to redefine its identity following a disappointing 36–46 season that left them outside of the playoffs. Despite having star-level talent, including Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the team struggled with chemistry and consistency. By acquiring Brooks, the Suns hope to inject intensity and accountability into a roster that had previously been criticized for lacking grit.

Kevin Durant trade brings Dillon Brooks as face of Suns’ culture-first shift

The decision to target Brooks also highlights the Suns’ shift under Ishbia’s leadership. After initially swinging for high-profile stars, the organization is now focusing on building a balanced roster centered on culture and fit. Brooks’ reputation as a relentless defender and emotional leader aligns with this vision, even as his sometimes controversial style of play has drawn criticism in the past.

Brooks will join Booker, new head coach Jordan Ott, and a reshaped Suns roster that has already undergone significant changes this offseason. Beal agreed to a buyout and later signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, while Durant was dealt to Houston for a package that included Brooks, Jalen Green, and draft capital. The moves reflect a clear pivot toward depth, versatility, and defensive identity.

As the Suns prepare for the 2025–26 season, Brooks is expected to be a cornerstone of that new approach. His combination of perimeter defense, improved shooting, and intensity on the floor made him a priority in the Durant trade negotiations. For Ishbia and the Suns, the acquisition of Brooks signals a commitment to reshaping the team into one that Phoenix fans can take pride in, regardless of star power.