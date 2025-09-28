Now 28, Devin Booker has emerged as one of the most obvious one-team stars in the modern NBA, having played for the Phoenix Suns ever since he joined them as the 13th overall pick of the 2015 draft. Over the years, he has shared the spotlight with a number of superstars, including the likes of Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

There have been a catalogue of game-winning shots along the way, and he himself appears to have a clear favorite. Asked about his favorite shot at a recent Suns Fan Fest that he attended, Booker had two game-winners to choose from.

“Yeah, I like the bubble one. But there was no fans in there, so the reaction is whatever,” he told the host at the fest, who initially spoke about how Booker is at the helm of this Suns team in what is going to be his 11th season in the NBA, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Devin Booker at Phoenix Suns Fan Fest. Was asked his favorite shot he ever made.' Game winner in @TheGarden against the New York Knicks in 2023-24 season. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rQAIcskRjZ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) September 28, 2025

The four-time All-Star hit a fading shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in August 2020, considered the toughest game-winner in his career.

However, as there were no fans in the stands for that shot because of COVID-19, Booker chose another iconic game-winner: one against the New York Knicks.

“I will say in The Garden. Game-winner vs New York,” he said, speaking about his November 2023 game-winner. He converted a 3-pointer over a double-team with just 1.7 seconds remaining on the clock to help his team to a 116-113 win at MSG.

The two shots were not just exemplary game-winners but also extremely difficult to convert, considering Booker had multiple defenders’ attention during both plays. The Suns superstar did seem to believe that the one against the Clippers was more difficult, which seems true considering he looked off-balance when taking it.

However, as there were no fans at the arena and he only had his teammates to celebrate with, the choice seemed obvious enough.