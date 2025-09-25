SCOTTSDALE– 2025 will be a season of firsts for both Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks. The two Phoenix Suns players were once rivals, but have now turned into teammates.

As Brooks was traded to the Suns in the Kevin Durant deal, he brings a certain toughness, grit, and tenacity. However, Booker and Brooks's rivalry began when the latter was on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fast forward to training camp, and the defensive anchor shared an interesting tidbit. He mentioned that he called Booker as soon as the trade was finalized.

Communication was emphasized, and a togetherness for how they want the team to look was the top priority. Still, Brooks had the chance to reflect on his early matchups with the Suns' all-time leading scorer.

“He was a great challenge to guard. Different game than a lot of guys have. 3-level scorer,” Brooks said during Day 1 of training camp.

“Tough to guard. Plays physical, but I knew that he didn't like physicality then. So I could play physical with him, but we're going to get through that this year for sure.”

Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker can be a quality duo for the Suns

Both players are different, yet strikingly similar. They both play with a chip on their shoulder, can lead a team on a particular side of the ball, and can talk your ears off.

Brooks excels at the latter, but he's been a defensive powerhouse. During his time with the Houston Rockets, he helped transform their team defense.

They were in the Top 10 during his two seasons there. Now, he has the chance to do that in Phoenix.

But now there's another challenge with this Suns roster. They have a barrage of talented, but young players. Brooks has taken it upon himself to push Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro into being elite defensive players.

Both have the talent and capabilities to do so. Other guys on the roster have the chance to be impactful on the defensive side.

Either way, Booker and Brooks broke the bread, and can lay the foundation of how people will perceive Phoenix, heading into the regular season.