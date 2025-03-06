Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green reacted to the clash between Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant and head coach Mike Budenholzer. After Durant downplayed narratives surrounding his dispute with Budenholzer, Green gave his take on how rare it was to see his former Warriors teammate, Durant, argue with his head coach.

Green explains how it isn’t Durant’s style, and it could be a sign that he’s fed up with playing for the Suns, per The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“One thing I can assure you is KD isn’t a coach arguer. Like every now and then, he’s going to stand his ground, of course, but he’s not just going to get into it with the coach,” Green said. “He’s not a player who thinks he’s bigger than being a coach, none of that. What I know for certain is they had their moment, and they’re moving on. If KD could play this game in the NBA, do what he’s doing, and only deal with the pureness of the game, he’d play for another 10 years.”

Durant will enter the fourth and final season of his four-year, $194.2 million contract with the Suns. Some suspect he could be moved before then. And after seeing Durant argue with Suns coach Mike Budenholzer, coupled with the trying campaign it’s been, many believe it could be his last season with the Suns.

Kevin Durant addresses his argument with Suns coach

Suns All-Star Kevin Durant addressed the narratives surrounding his argument with the Suns’ head coach, Mike Budenholzer. Durant downplayed the notion of there being lingering tension between the two.

Durant explained it as a passionate back-and-forth between him and Budenholzer, per AZ Central’s Duane Rankin.

“If we both didn’t care, we’d never have stuff like that,” Durant said. “The wins are going to sweep all that stupid stuff under the rug because people couldn’t wait to run with that and say, ‘This is the reason why the team isn’t playing well, because of that specific thing.’ That shows that me and Bud really care about righting the ship and trying to win basketball games.

“He understands where I’m coming from, and I understand exactly where he’s coming from. It’s just people outside who don’t understand the dynamic of the relationship. In order for them to get some attention, they’re going to roll with stuff like that.”

Durant and the Suns will face the Nuggets on Friday.