The Phoenix Suns have been pushed to the brink of elimination for postseason contention after a recent blowout home loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Suns have gone from bad to worse in the wake of Kevin Durant's recent ankle injury, and the team is now looking like one of the worst failed experiments in recent NBA history.

One of the main targets of criticism for Suns fans this year has been Bradley Beal, who hasn't been able to stay healthy very often during his time in Phoenix and also has given some questionable quotes in postgame pressers regarding his commitment to winning.

That commitment was further called into question during Tuesday's game vs Golden State when cameras caught Beal appearing to smile and laugh after Stephen Curry buried a three pointer over him in the first quarter (via BricksCenter on X).

https://x.com/BricksCenter/status/1909819399504379960

Needless to say, Suns fans were quite puzzled at the seemingly jovial reaction.

“He actually made more of a difference on the wizards, unreal,” wrote one fan, referencing Beal's time in Washington.

“He’s exited cus this loss solidified no post-season for Beal and the Suns. He’s ready for Cancun,” speculated another.

A nightmare for the Suns

Were it not for the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, the Phoenix Suns would be the clear frontrunners for the biggest failure of the 2024-25 season.

Despite having the most expensive roster in the NBA, the Suns are in serious danger of missing the play-in altogether, and questions will abound this offseason regarding the future of Kevin Durant, and whether or not that will be in the valley.

Beal would already be on arguably the worst contract in the NBA even without taking into account his no-trade clause, which means that he has the right to veto any potential deal the Suns could make to move off of him.

In any case, the Suns will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday evening at home vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. That game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET.