Before the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Ryan Dunn continued their friendly trash talk. Following the Rising Stars' victory on Friday, they will play in the All-Star Game with Candace Parker as coach against Shaq's OGs. As a result, Dunn will square off against Durant. After Dunn achieved a childhood dream of making the All-Star Game, he'll do so in a unique way due to the new format.

During a media availability with the Suns veteran on Saturday, the rookie interrupted him.

“Yeah, uh, K?” Dunn said. He asked about the matchup between himself and Durant. The 15-time All-Star quickly interjected and said, “I'm locked in on scouting report. Coach told me I was guarding you when we play on Sunday.”

Dunn mentioned training camp and was interrupted again by Durant.

“I pretty much, dominated training camp. … I look forward to doing the same thing against you tomorrow night.” The media room let out a laugh, as well as Dunn. To which he replied with “See you tomorrow night.” Durant afterward said, “Alright brother.”

While outsiders see the friendly banter, it's for a good cause. Durant sees plenty of potential in the Suns rookie. After all, his defensive metrics are outstanding. He is first in fourth quarter defensive field goal percentage among 185 Players (Min. 90 total defensive field goals attempted).

Not to mention, he's also first in defensive field goal percentage among all rookies (minimum of 150 total defensive field goal attempts). While the offense has been a bit inconsistent, the defensive acumen is already there. Still, he's going up against one of the best offensive players the game has ever seen in Durant.

He'll have his work cut out for him.

Suns' Kevin Durant will make Ryan Dunn work during the All-Star Game

While Dunn's defensive metrics are beyond impressive, Durant's offensive metrics are equally, if not more impressive. For beginners, he is first in four separate scoring categories. He's first in effective field goal percentage on isolations among 69 Players (min. 50 ISO possessions)

The Suns star is first in EFG% in transition among 86 Players (min. 120 Transition Possessions). First in mid-range FG% among 62 Players (min. 70 Mid-Range FGA). He's first in clutch free throw percentage among 22 players (min. 20 attempts). Lastly, he's first in 4th quarter field goal percentage among 61 Players (min. 130 Total FGA).

Although the advanced statistics seem a bit too much, it shows how great of a scorer Durant is. One of the best defenders in the league will take on one of the best offensive players. It's a match made in heaven for fans, especially Suns fans. They've understood how good the team is and how much the rookie makes an impact.

Even though Durant established a high standard for the Suns rookies, it's been one they can match. It's been a standard that's kept Dunn in the rotation and playing consistently. His offensive game continues to grow with each game. The aggressiveness, confidence, and sneaky athleticism surprise the defense.

However, Durant won't likely be fooled. Some of his teammates in the All-Star Game might be surprised by his sneaky skill set. Durant setting the tone for Dunn could be a very beneficial thing for the two. It can show how much of his offensive game has grown.

Following the break, the Suns only have 28 games left to make it to the playoffs. They'll need everything they can get from every player. Durant has been the consistent source of offense, but Dunn could make his case for legitimate starting minutes going forward.

The defense is there, but will the offense catch up in time? That's a question that others might find out on Sunday.