Facing the NBA's best team feels a bit daunting for the Phoenix Suns, especially without Devin Booker. After the Suns announced Booker would be evaluated in one week for his right groin strain, that week is almost here.

Per Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports, the shooting guard has been upgraded to questionable ahead of the NBA Cup clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The last time the teams squared off, the Thunder only won by four, which was their closest of the season. Even still, Phoenix had a plethora of miscues that handed Oklahoma City the game.

That game was also a part of the NBA Cup qualifier. Not to mention, Booker was a part of that NBA Cup contest and posted 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Gaining him back would be an immediate boost, considering the Thunder are dealing with an apparent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury.

How could Devin Booker's return fuel Suns for the NBA Cup vs Thunder

While Phoenix has been playing well without the star, his presence alone does wonders for his teammates. The floor opens up, the pace changes, and the pure shot-making is there.

Furthermore, it's another playmaker and extension of the offense for head coach Jordan Ott. The statistics might not be where some expect, but Booker influences winning to a significant degree.

They are 13-9 with the franchise cornerstone and have had one of their more complete seasons. He's been the vocal leader and orchestrator of how the team wants to run both sides of the ball.

Booker coming back would bring an instant jolt to a Suns team on the rise. They could also capitalize on the Thunder missing their best player if Gilgeous-Alexander misses Wednesday's contest.

Either way, it'll be a great proving ground for one of the league's youngest teams to go against the reigning champions with more at stake with the NBA Cup.