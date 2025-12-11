The Phoenix Suns lost a key member of the rotation after Grayson Allen was ejected in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup at Paycom Center on Wednesday.

Allen shoved Chet Holmgren to the ground as he was trying to set a pick for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Suns guard was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, which instantly merits an ejection.

Grayson Allen has been ejected from Suns-Thunder after being assessed a flagrant 2 for his hard foul on Chet Holmgren. Good or bad ejection? 🤔pic.twitter.com/nNLT496ZJM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

He exited the game with 10 points and four assists in 22 minutes.

Article Continues Below

The Thunder totally demolished the Suns, 138-89, to advance to the semifinals. They await the winner of the quarterfinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Allen's ejection only made things more difficult for the Suns, who played without Devin Booker due to a groin injury. The Thunder led by as much as an eye-popping 50 points. That's not a typo.

Frustration got the better of the 30-year-old Allen, who has had his fair share of hot-headed moments in the past, even he was still playing at Duke.