There weren't too many high expectations for the Phoenix Suns heading into the 2025-26 season. This is why making it to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup was a major accomplishment in and of itself already. But now that they're there, they must have wanted to go all the way. Alas, what stood in front of them were the Oklahoma City Thunder, and on the road, they proceeded to get embarrassed, 138-89.

This Suns team has been punching above its weight class all season long, thanks in large part to the emergence of the likes of Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, and Collin Gillespie. They've been playing admirably as of late despite not having Devin Booker. But Booker's absence was too much to overcome, and they lost all facets of the ballgame — including the mind games, with Allen getting himself ejected on a flagrant foul penalty two on a hard foul on Chet Holmgren.

After the game, Brooks rued the fact that he didn't play as physically and with as much edge as he could to try and will the Suns to at least a close game against the reigning champion Thunder.

“I played kind of soft today. I should've been mixing it up more instead of Grayson (Allen). They called two quick ones (in 1st quarter). That was weak. I got to be better for my teammates,” Brooks said, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Suns get punked and get beat in their own game

The Suns have excelled this season by pushing the pace and causing chaos on the defensive end. But the Thunder are so much better at doing those things than the Suns, and Phoenix couldn't do anything to make up the difference.

Phoenix turned the ball over 20 times, with OKC converting those for 34 points. And that level of carelessness is death against a Thunder team that may not lose again.