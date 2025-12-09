The Phoenix Suns may have walked away with another impressive victory, but one moment after the final buzzer stood out: Anthony Edwards’ respect for Collin Gillespie. Following the Suns’ 108-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, Edwards was asked what made the matchup particularly challenging. His answer was short, honest, and now going viral:

“Number 12. He’s pretty good at basketball.”

That number belongs to Collin Gillespie, and after his performance, it’s clear Edwards meant every word.

Gillespie finished with 19 points, shooting efficiently from the floor and hitting three critical three-pointers that helped Phoenix maintain control in the second half.

The Suns never trailed by more than two points and executed with confidence down the stretch, a feat that Gillespie played a major role in.

This marks another game in a growing trend where the 26-year-old guard is proving he belongs in big-moment rotations, especially on a Suns team with championship aspirations.

The Timberwolves entered the night riding a five-game winning streak, and despite Anthony Edwards dropping 40 points, Phoenix found a way to close late, something they failed to do earlier in the season.

Mark Williams led the way with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Dillon Brooks added 18 in a steady two-way effort. Phoenix’s balance was key, as five players scored in double figures.

The win also serves as valuable momentum as the Suns now travel to Oklahoma City for an NBA Cup quarterfinal showdown against the 23-1 Thunder.

Gillespie’s rise has gone from hopeful storyline to undeniable reality, and when one of the league’s brightest young stars acknowledges your impact unprompted, it matters.

Phoenix already knew they had found something. Now the rest of the league is starting to notice.

And if Anthony Edwards is right, No. 12 is only getting started.