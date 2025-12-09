Mark Williams might just be the unsung hero for the Phoenix Suns. After they took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-105 on Monday, the center posted an impressive statistical line.

He had 22 points, seven rebounds, and two steals while making seven of his nine shots. With the main topic of discussion being how Williams was traded to the Suns, he's making the franchise look like a genius.

Even without Devin Booker or Jalen Green, the center was arguably the most impactful player on the court. Immediately following the game, Williams was told the Phoenix jersey looks good on him, which led to this response.

“It's home, man,” Williams said.

Three simple words that define his journey this season. Despite being a case of untapped potential due to injuries, he's been revealing all of that and then some in 2025-26.

The efficiency, confidence, defensive presence, as well as being a true offensive force inside, have paved the way for Phoenix. So far, the team is 5.5 points better with him on the floor than off.

It's a simple statistic but with the margin for victories being smaller, every point count. Nonetheless, the environment also plays a huge factor.

Mark Williams confidence grows with the Suns

A change of scenery can truly do wonders for a player. After the botched Williams trade in February to the Los Angeles Lakers, change was imminent.

However, when he was traded to Phoenix, some thought it was redundant because of the team drafting Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick.

Still, Williams has been the top of the Suns center rotation, and it hasn't been close. Him being a lob threat, the youth, along with the ability to keep improving has the coaching staff more than intrigued.

Not to mention, he went up against the four-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert and held his own. Performances like Monday's aren't a dime a dozen; they're quite common, and it all starts with being wanted.