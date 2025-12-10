On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will hit the floor in the knockout round of the NBA Cup to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Suns have been without Devin Booker for the last few games due to a groin injury, and unfortunately, they got some tough news late Wednesday in regards to his status vs the Thunder.

“Devin Booker (groin) is OUT for the Suns’ NBA Cup quarterfinal game against the Thunder, the team announced,” reported ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

The Suns have been holding down the fort impressively in Booker's absence, recently picking up a tough road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Players like Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie, and other unsung heroes have been putting up impressive scoring numbers over the last few weeks to keep the team afloat, and they'll have to do so once again for the Suns to have any chance against a Thunder team that has raced out of the gates to a 23-1 start on the 2025-26 NBA season.

Article Continues Below

The Suns very nearly knocked off the Thunder last week, but unfortunately came up just short in the final moments, and will be looking to exact some revenge on Wednesday night. The winner of this game will move on to Las Vegas to take on either the Los Angeles Lakers or San Antonio Spurs on Saturday as part of the final four of the third annual NBA Cup tournament.

In any case, the Thunder and Suns are set to tip things off on Wednesday at 7:30 pm ET.