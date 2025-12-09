The Phoenix Suns returned to the win column after fending off the Minnesota Timberwolves, 108-105, at Target Center on Monday.

The Suns bucked the absence of Devin Booker, who's nursing a groin injury, to improve to 14-10. They bounced back from a loss to the Houston Rockets, 117-98, on Friday.

Mark Williams led the way for Phoenix with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

In the third quarter, he sank a three-pointer from near the corner. For many, it was just an ordinary bucket. But for Williams, it should be a memorable one since it was his first-ever three-pointer in the NBA.

Suns reporter Shane Young pointed out that Williams had shot 0-of-4 from beyond the arc in 125 games before finally sinking one. Young added that Williams only attempted one three-pointer in two years at Duke.

This is Mark Williams’ first career three-pointer. He was 0-of-4 in his 125 games before this. Only took one (1) during college! — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old Williams has been in and out of the lineup due to his knee injury. The Suns are taking a cautious approach by managing his playing time. He is averaging 13.2 points on 68.5% shooting, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals.

He got plenty of support against the Timberwolves, with Collin Guillespie tallying 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists, and Dillon Brooks adding 18 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Williams joined Phoenix in June after being traded by the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Vasilije Micic, the draft rights to Liam McNeeley, and a 2029 first-round pick.

The Suns will return to action on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup.