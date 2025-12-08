On Monday evening, the Phoenix Suns will hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup between two potential playoff teams in the Western Conference. Dillon Brooks is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as questionable with left Achilles soreness. Here's everything we know about Brook's injury and his playing status vs the Timberwolves on Monday night.

Dillon Brooks' playing status vs the Timberwolves

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Dillon Brooks will be able to suit up on Monday in Minnesota. Brooks played in the Suns' last game on Friday against his former team, the Houston Rockets, and delivered several tough buckets in that contest, but it would be understandable if Phoenix wanted to hold him out on Monday, especially considering how poorly things can go if Achilles ailments are not taken seriously.

Devin Booker will remain out for this contest with a right groin strain, and the Timberwolves' injury report is mostly clean.

Overall, Brooks has been one of the more surprising players in the NBA this year, turning himself into a legitimate offensive scoring weapon while maintaining his ability to defend at an elite level on the other end of the floor.

The Suns as a whole have raised eyebrows with their play so far this year, currently sitting at 13-10 and earning a spot in the knockout round of the NBA Cup later this week against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In any case, the Suns and Timberwolves are slated to tip off on Monday at 7:30 pm ET from Minnesota.