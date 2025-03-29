At the beginning of March, Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer's job security was rumored to be in question. Following a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, that same question arose.

The head coach explained more to AZCentral's Duane Rankin regarding those rumors.

“Yeah. We're in the middle of trying to get into the play-in tournament,” Budenholzer said. “I don't think there is any answer to that question.”

The first-year head coach stepped in for Frank Vogel and was supposed to make an immediate impact. The three-point philosophy and pace and space approach worked everywhere he went.

It even helped Budenholzer secure the 2021 NBA Finals trophy. Ironically enough, it came against the Suns. In his first season in Phoenix, that success hasn't developed.

Although there are some reasons behind it. The roster construction and injuries have been a big part. However, some of the rotations have been questionable, to put it politely.

Rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro have been out of the rotation for a good while. Once they were put back in, there was an immediate spark. Still, the 35-38 record has the Suns on the outside looking in for a play-in spot.

Mike Budenholzer's job with the Suns might be at stake

After the Memphis Grizzlies fired Taylor Jenkins out of the blue, it signaled a shock in the NBA. No one saw that move coming. While the opposite might be true for Budenholzer, it could be a fortune.

Despite having the seventh-best offensive rating in the league, the 35 wins are underwhelming, to say the least. A team with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on paper should generate more wins.

Even with Vogel reportedly having tension in the Suns locker room, it hasn't been that way this season. Players and coaches have dismissed any report of the locker room being toxic.

Still, it hasn't dismissed any questions or concerns about the coach. If Budenholzer were to be fired, it would be the third head coach fired within three seasons.

If they were to fire him, the question would be, who would they replace Budenholzer with? The options are limited, and going with an assistant might not be in the players' best interest.

Guys like Sam Cassell could be of interest to the team. At this point though, sticking with him could be the move. However, his job security could be dependent upon whether or not the Suns make the play-in and solidify a playoff spot.