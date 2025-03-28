The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to part ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Jenkins, 40, served as the head coach of the team since the start of the 2019-20 season, taking the Grizzlies to the playoffs three consecutive seasons. He led Memphis to their first playoff series win in 2022 since the 2014-15 season.

“I'm genuinely appreciative of Taylor's contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons,” Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor's leadership.

“I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”

Jenkins ends his tenure with the Grizzlies after going 250-214 in six seasons with the organization. When the offseason begins, Jenkins will be the top coaching candidate for teams wanting to make a change on their sidelines. It would come as a surprise if he didn't have a job for the 2025-26 NBA season.

At this time, no details have been given as to why the franchise decided to fire Jenkins on Friday. However, this was a decision made by Kleiman, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints.

In a shocking turn of events near the conclusion of the regular season, the Grizzlies are now without a head coach, as they continue to be in the fight for one of the top spots in the Western Conference playoff picture.

The Grizzlies are currently 44-29, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth-best record in the West and just 3.5 games behind the Houston Rockets for the second-best record.

Memphis has struggled in recent weeks, losing five of its last seven games and falling in the standings. With frustrations mounting and the team under heat for their recent performances, a decision to fire Jenkins was made.

Consistent struggles against teams with a losing record, as well as a clear disconnect between the players and coaching staff likely contributed to Jenkins' dismissal.

While the Grizzlies recently defeated the Utah Jazz 140-103, this rumored disconnect between the team grew louder when Desmond Bane was seen shouting with and shoving Santi Aldama on the sidelines. The two players were separated and this remained an internal conversation that the team didn't address.

A contributing factor to the Grizzlies' struggles this season has been Ja Morant constantly landing on the injury report. The star point guard has only played in 43 games this season after missing virtually all of the 2023-24 season due to a shoulder injury he had surgically repaired. Morant has not played since Mar. 15 due to a nagging hamstring injury.

Currently 15 games above .500 and preparing for a playoff push, the Grizzlies made the shocking decision to fire Jenkins in his sixth year with the franchise.