With all the trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, there is now a reported timetable for when a deal could happen, and it might be sooner than fans would have thought. As there have been five featured teams gunning for the Suns forward in Durant, it seems as if he will be joining his fifth team, even before the NBA Draft.

This reporting is coming from Phoenix insider John Gambadoro, who said flat out that he expects Durant to be dealt “next week” from the team. He would say this on the “Burns and Gambo” show, where he would be asked about what he's heard on the situation with Durant, which led to this shocking turn of events.

“I expect Kevin Durant will be traded from the Phoenix Suns next week,” Gambadoro said. “There’s a lot of stuff out there. Some of it’s accurate, a lot of it is not accurate. We’ve said it all along that he will be traded by the draft. Outside shot that something happens sooner. But I’m gonna say that next week, my expectations are Kevin Durant is traded.”

The teams interested in Suns' Kevin Durant

While there are many keys in the trade involving the Suns' star Durant, the five teams that have been mentioned according to ESPN's Shams Charania are the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and the New York Knicks. Charania would even say there have been teams that are “motivated to get a deal done sooner rather than later.”

Article Continues Below

“There is traction on Kevin Durant trade scenarios, and there are some teams that are motivated to get a deal done sooner rather than later,” Charania said on “NBA Today” on Thursday. “We'll see. Will something happen here before the NBA Draft? Does this linger into June 25, 26, or closer to that NBA Draft period? But what this could end up coming down to is he's on an expiring contract upwards of 50 million dollars.”

“So is this all going to be contingent on him accepting a long-term deal? Will there be a team that simply swings for him, gets them in the mix, and just see can we make it to the finals,” Charania continued. “How deep can we go. I've been saying it for the last several months, which team believes they're a Kevin Durant away from winning a championship. That's what this could come down to.”

The latest on the Phoenix Suns' trade conversations around Kevin Durant for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/kKULU59bos — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen where Durant will be traded to, but there will no doubt be eyes on the team ahead of the NBA Draft on June 25.