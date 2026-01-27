The Portland Trail Blazers come into their game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Blazers are also hoping the see the return of breakout star Deni Avdija who has been sidelined due to a back injury for the past two games.

Deni Avdija is officially listed as questionable on the Blazers’ injury report for their game against the Wizards, although he is expected to play, as per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report. Highkin reports that Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter said that he expected Avdija to play against the Wizards.

Avdija last played during the Blazers win against the Miami Heat last Thursday. In that game, he finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes of play before having to exit early due to said back injury.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Avdija is in his second season with the Blazers after being traded by the Wizards in the 2024 offseason. He’s made the case to be selected to his first NBA All-Star appearance.

Avdija has started all 42 games that he’s played in this season, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 26.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 35.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In addition to his points, his assists and free-throw percentage are also career-highs. With the NBA switching to a USA vs. World format for the All-Star Game, Avdija probably has a good shot at being named to the All-Star Team.