TD Garden welcomed back on Monday a familiar face in Jrue Holiday, as the Portland Trail Blazers visited the Boston Celtics. It was Holiday's first return to his former home since being traded to the Trail Blazers in the offseason.

The fans gave him a standing ovation when he entered the court to warm up. He may be wearing a different jersey now, but the veteran guard said he will always have fond memories of his two years with the Celtics.

“It means a lot. Winning together, going through so many things together, even how it ended, doing that together, it was amazing, and I'll never forget it,” said Holiday, who helped Boston win the title in 2024, in an interview on NBA on NBC.

The 35-year-old Holiday, however, added that even with the fans showing him love, he wants to trample the Celtics.

“We're trying to beat each other. Once you get between the lines and the clock starts running, I know I want to win and they want to win,” said the two-time champion.

"Once you get between the lines, I know I want to win and they want to win." Jrue Holiday discusses playing against the Celtics for the first time since being traded in the offseason. 📺 Peacock and NBCSN pic.twitter.com/tIVllyZbpt — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) January 27, 2026

Boston shipped Holiday to Portland in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick, as general manager Brad Stevens wanted to retool the roster following the Achilles injury of Jayson Tatum.

At first, Holiday was frustrated with the decision, as he wanted to remain in Beantown with his family. Eventually, he understood the situation and expressed gratitude to the front office for giving him a heads-up.

As of writing, the Celtics are leading the Trail Blazers, 52-37, at halftime.

Holiday has eight points, two rebounds, three assists, and one block.