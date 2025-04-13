Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has agreed on a multiyear contract extension, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. NBA insider Chris Haynes reports the extension includes his option being picked up for next season plus two more years tacked on through 2027-28.

The Blazers confirmed with news Sunday morning.

“The core of Chauncey’s leadership is his ability to build a collaborative culture and growth mindset for our young team,” said Jody Allen, chair of the franchise. “We’re very happy to extend his contract as head coach, and excited to see his continued work developing our players and transforming this team into one capable of long-term success.”

Billups was in the final guaranteed year on his contract and previously had question marks about his future with the Blazers, but a strong finish has resulted in this new extension. Portland has a .550 winning percentage since Jan. 19, buoyed by a top-five defense over that span and the massive breakout of Deni Avdija. He had never won more than 33 games before this season, which has seen Portland jump from a 21-61 record to 35 wins heading into Sunday's final game. The former Detroit Pistons star is 116-211 over four seasons in his first head coaching gig.

This Billups deal comes on the heels of general manager Joe Cronin getting his own contract extension. Cronin came under fire for how he handled the Damian Lillard trade situation, but now both he and his coach are locked in for the foreseeable future.

“Chauncey Billups is a great leader, motivator and communicator that has worked tirelessly to establish an identity for this team that has taken shape over his time in Portland,” said Cronin. “I am beyond excited to continue this partnership with Chauncey and take this team to the next level.”

Blazers' surprise turnaround in 2024-25 season

It looked like Chauncey Billups and the Blazers were heading toward another dreadful campaign when they dropped to 13-28 with a 22-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Jan. 18. That's when things turned around, with Portland winning 10 of 11 games to get within striking distance of a shot at the NBA Play-In Tournament.

While three separate losing streaks of at least four games since that run derailed any postseason dreams, the Blazers are clearly pleased with how things have gone. In addition to Avdija's breakout, other young players like Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan have shown promise.

There will be some big decisions to make about the future of the roster moving forward. Portland is in line to enter the NBA Draft Lottery in the No. 9 slot, so another top-10 pick should be on the way unless it's traded for win-now help. There are also a number of veterans in place, including Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton, who could be on the trade market.

It will be up to Cronin to determine the core he wants to build with, and then Billups will need to coach them up and show more progress next season as the Blazers try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020-21.