The Portland Trail Blazers ended their two-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, edging out the Utah Jazz 122-120 on Friday night. Scoot Henderson delivered the game-winning fall-away jumper with just 0.1 seconds remaining, capping a double-double performance that included 18 points, 10 assists, two steals, and a block.

The Trail Blazers, now 10-20 on the season, staged a second-half comeback after trailing by 15 points. Henderson reflected on the victory in a postgame interview with Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, emphasizing the team’s desire for redemption following a 141-99 blowout loss to the Jazz earlier this month.

“We definitely had to get a little payback,” Henderson said.

Moreover, Henderson credited the team’s defensive focus and unity for the Trail Blazers' comeback effort.

“Nobody veered off … We knew we had to lock in on the defensive side of the ball,” he added. “When we’re playing like that and we’re all connected, that’s fun.”

Scoot Henderson's game-winner fuels redemption vs. Jazz amid sophomore struggles

Despite the thrilling win, Henderson has faced challenges in his sophomore season. His numbers have dipped slightly across the board, with averages of 11.2 points, five assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range over 25.8 minutes per contest.

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to build on this victory as they continue their three-game homestand against the Dallas Mavericks (19-11). In their previous meeting, the Mavericks cruised to a 132-108 win in Dallas, showcasing their offensive firepower. This time, Portland has a chance to turn the tables, as Luka Doncic, the centerpiece of the Mavericks’ attack, will miss the game due to a calf injury, leaving a significant void in Dallas' lineup.

This latest win offered a glimpse of the resilience Portland hopes to carry forward as they navigate a challenging season. For Henderson, it was a chance to demonstrate leadership and the potential the Trail Blazers need to see from the young guard as they work to stay competitive in the Western Conference.