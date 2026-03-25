The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Portland Blazers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma is on the injury report alongside Bobby Portis, with both players listed as questionable. Kumza is dealing with a right Achilles injury, while Portis is dealing with a sprained right wrist after going for 11 points and six rebounds in a 129-96 loss to the LA Clippers. Amid the Bucks shutting down Giannis Antetokounmpo for the season, here's everything we know about Kyle Kuzma's injury and his playing status vs. the Blazers.

Kyle Kumza, Bobby Portis injury status

Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma has scored 10,000 career points, a career milestone he reached in last week's 129-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Kuzma also finished with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including three triples, and two rebounds in the Bucks' 108-105 win against the Suns. However, regarding whether Kyle Kuzma is playing tonight, the answer is possibly.

Averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds on the season, Portis has stepped up amid Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence. He has averaged 16.0 points on 50% shooting, including 46.7% from deep, and 6.0 rebounds throughout March.

Still, when it comes to the question of whether Bobby Portis is playing tonight versus the Blazers, the answer is maybe.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Out — Left knee; hyperextension; bone bruise

Gary Harris — Out — Left groin; contusion

Kyle Kuzma — Questionable — Right Achilles; soreness

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Kevin Porter Jr. — Out — Right knee; synovitis

Bobby Portis Jr. — Questionable — Right wrist; sprain

Blazers injury report

Jerami Grant — Questionable — Left foot; soreness

Vit Krejci — Questionable — Left calf; contusion

Damian Lillard — Out — Left Achilles tendon; injury management

Shaedon Sharpe — Out — Left fibula; stress reaction

Robert Williams III — Questionable — Left knee; injury management