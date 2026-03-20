The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-27) are walking the tight rope with just three weeks remaining in the regular season, sitting two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for third place in the West and one game clear of the Denver Nuggets for sixth. This group has advanced to the conference finals from both of those positions, so seeding may not be essential. Still, home-court advantage in the first round could be a welcome boost. But will the squad be healthy enough to grab it?

Anthony Edwards is battling knee inflammation and could miss a couple of weeks, which puts a big offensive burden on Julius Randle's shoulders. Minnesota is deep enough to withstand the absence of its franchise cornerstone for a limited time, but another important player is also nursing an injury. Naz Reid missed Wednesday's 147-111 win over the Utah Jazz with a right ankle sprain and could be out again in Friday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers (34-36).

The former Sixth Man of the Year (could win the award this season as well) is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per contest while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3-point land. Already down Edwards, the Timberwolves' offense would be quite thin if Reid is stuck on the bench. Ergo, the 26-year-old forward's status for the Blazers clash is of great interest to the fan base.

Naz Reid's status for Timberwolves-Blazers game

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Reid is listed as questionable, per the latest NBA injury report. If he remains sidelined, Minnesota will presumably lean on Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Donte DiVincenzo to supply ample offense. Portland is certainly capable enough to exploit the Wolves' misfortune.

The Blazers are fighting with the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors for eighth place. Earning an extra life in the NBA Play-In Tournament is obviously critical, so fans should expect this squad to charge into the Target Center with visible ferocity. Portland is shorthanded itself, though.

Shaedon Sharpe has been out since early February after suffering a stress reaction in his left fibula. The Trail Blazers can hold their own without the explosive guard, and the Timberwolves believe they can do the same without Anthony Edwards, at least in this game. An inactive Naz Reid could obstruct their path to victory, however.

Timberwolves fans hope to get some good news before the action tips off at 8 p.m. ET.