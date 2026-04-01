The Las Vegas Raiders feel destined to pick Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza is the consensus pick for the Raiders among the media. There are even rumors that Mendoza is already installing Las Vegas' new offense during his offseason workouts. But he is far from the perfect quarterback prospect.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman released a new mock draft on Wednesday that includes intelligence he gathered from NFL sources over the past few months.

Feldman cited one rival coach who both praised Mendoza's improvement and expressed concerns about his composure.

“The biggest thing I saw from him was the growth he made throughout last season,” said one coach who faced Indiana in the first half of the season. “The first game against Old Dominion, he was OK, but he just kept taking big jumps from week to week.”

The same coach was reportedly “kind of surprised” that Mendoza is expected to be the first overall pick.

“I don’t know if he has an elite skill set,” the coach added. “He does a lot of things really well. But those first-pick-in-the-draft guys, they usually have some kind of elite skill, whether it’s freaky arm strength or athleticism. Generational talents. I was in the NFL and we had one of those guys, and it was easy to see why he was the first pick of the draft, the first day he went to OTAs. It’s that tangible ability.”

Other coaches disagree about Mendoza's composure. But most seem to agree that Mendoza's place at the top of draft boards is purely circumstantial.

“He has good stature and is very composed,” said a Big Ten DB coach. “He played really well against us, but I just don’t think he’s Drake Maye as far as arm talent and athleticism. If he was coming out with C.J. Stroud, I’d take C.J. I do think Fernando’s intangibles are through the roof. But I think he’s the first quarterback in the draft more based off circumstance.”

Perhaps Mendoza can prove his doubters wrong during his rookie season later this fall.