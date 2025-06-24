The 2025 NBA Draft is set to be a crazy night. Already, we are seeing the fallout of two massive trades around the league that will directly impact the draft and how certain teams operate, especially those with multiple first-round picks. Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets and Jrue Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, opening the floodgates for what is to come next.

As the league prepares for Wednesday's draft, there is no better time to review the latest updates and intel in ClutchPoints' 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 5.0, which is the final one of this cycle.

Everything this year starts with the third pick, which is currently owned by the Philadelphia 76ers. Cooper Flagg will be going first to the Dallas Mavericks and Dylan Harper second to the San Antonio Spurs, but what the Sixers ultimately decide to do shapes how the lottery unfolds.

For weeks, it seemed like a given that Ace Bailey, one of the top prospects in the country and a super-athletic wing, was going to be Daryl Morey's latest addition. However, the mood surrounding Bailey has swung dramatically in a negative direction due to turning down workouts and constant backlash the 18-year-old is receiving for his representation.

Bailey canceled his meetings and workout with the 76ers, which were scheduled for June 19 and 20, resulting in a change of mindset around the league regarding where Philadelphia stands entering the draft. Morey and his front office have also been fielding calls from several teams who, despite the negative narrative being painted, still hold interest in Bailey.

Will the Sixers swing a deal involving the third pick of the draft, or will they hold firm, ultimately selecting someone else other than Bailey? Maybe Morey will even pull a rabbit out of the hat and still take the Rutgers standout despite the young star and his camp making it clear that they have no desire to play in Philadelphia.

There is a lot to talk about before the 2025 NBA Draft, and it all starts with what the 76ers ultimately decide to do.

Ace Bailey unlikely to be 76ers' selection

Will it be Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe with the third pick? This has been the question many around the league have been trying to answer over the last several days leading up to the draft after Bailey and his camp canceled their scheduled meetings and workout with the 76ers the night before they were supposed to be in Philadelphia.

As of right now, the shared sentiment around the league is that the 76ers won't be taking Bailey, leaving them with two options: trading the selection or drafting Edgecombe with the third pick.

Edgecombe is widely viewed as a safer pick that is more suitable to contribute on a team like the 76ers, who hope to get back to contending for a playoff spot immediately at the top of the Eastern Conference standings at full strength. However, Edgecombe's ceiling is significantly smaller than Bailey's.

Next to Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, Edgecombe would provide defensive toughness, versatility, and another player who can put the ball on the floor and attack the rim as a result of his quick, athletic first step. He is one of the most explosive players when attacking the hoop inside the top 10 of the NBA Draft Big Board.

So, what does this mean for Bailey?

There are several teams who have registered interest in trading up with the 76ers, as well as the Charlotte Hornets with the fourth pick, in attempts to land Bailey on Wednesday night.

As previously reported, the New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls are known suitors for Bailey. The Washington Wizards (6th pick) have also been mentioned as a team that could scoop Bailey up if he were to be on the board when they are selecting.

What about the Hornets? League sources say Charlotte has navigated the pre-draft cycle with multiple smokescreens and that their interest in selecting Kon Knueppel, a popular choice for the fourth pick, has been overstated. While the Hornets do hold interest in Knueppel, many are downplaying the idea of them taking him so high instead of trading down a few spots and gathering future assets.

That is why many are beginning to connect the dots of Charlotte potentially taking Bailey despite the 18-year-old's camp suggesting he wants to play for the Wizards, Pelicans, or Nets. Many teams don't care what the draftees necessarily want, and they are going to take the best player available. This could be the line of thinking for the Hornets and executive Jeff Peterson on Wednesday if Bailey were to fall to them.

Of course, the Hornets have also actively been engaged in trade calls with teams inquiring about this fourth pick, which adds another layer of mystery to where Bailey will ultimately end up, assuming the 76ers pass on him.

The 2025 NBA Draft starts with the 76ers and how far Bailey falls on the draft board.

Celtics not only team talking trades

The Boston Celtics surprised many late Monday evening when they made the first of what is expected to be many offseason moves by trading veteran point guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks in 2030 and 2031.

Initially, it seemed as if Holiday was heading to Portland to be flipped for a second time after the Blazers did so in 2023, but that is not the case. Holiday is a player the Trail Blazers want this time to help them build on a defensive identity Chauncey Billups and his team found during the second half of the 2024-25 season.

Portland now turns their attention to the possibility of making further moves, with Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, and Jerami Grant on the trade block, sources said.

As for the Celtics, this trade was destined to happen. Boston had made it clear that they would take a step back this offseason to save money, especially considering that Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles injury that will sideline him for most of, if not all, of the 2025-26 season. By swapping Holiday for Simons, the Celtics save about $4.8 million in payroll but close to $40 million in taxes.

That is the main reason this trade was made, and Brad Stevens got two extra second-round picks out of it that can be used in other trades.

The next order of business in Boston is trading Kristaps Porzingis, sources said. As he enters the final year of his contract, Porzingis has drawn interest from several teams in both conferences. The Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors are a few of the 10-12 teams that have been in contact with the Celtics on Porzingis and others, sources said.

Boston is remaining aggressive and searching for ways to continue adding cost-effective talent to their roster in what will be a retooling season.

Toronto is an interesting team to discuss entering the NBA Draft. After having interest in Durant, Masai Ujiri is expected to remain aggressive in his hunt for more talent and to get the Raptors back in a playoff-contending position.

As a result, the Raptors have continued to dangle RJ Barrett in trade discussions with multiple teams, sources said. Talk of Barrett being on the move has widely been reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Where Barrett could end up is a mystery at this time, but league sources have indicated Brooklyn's desire to acquire another lottery pick.

Is there a potential trade brewing between the Nets and Raptors that could see Barrett and the ninth pick go to Brooklyn? This is something many around the league are keeping an eye on, as there is no guarantee Toronto will keep the ninth pick in this year's draft.

A few other teams, in addition to the Nets, are also looking to move up in this year's NBA Draft. The Spurs have contacted a couple of teams about moving up from the 14th pick, the Wizards have expressed interest in moving up from 18th overall, and the Sacramento Kings continue to be mentioned as a team actively looking to acquire a first-round pick.

Even so, the most intriguing intel that emerged on Monday night revolves around the Oklahoma City Thunder, fresh off a championship, working the phones, and attempting to jump into the lottery, sources said. This was first reported by ESPN draft insider Jonathan Givony.

Why would the Thunder, a team with their entire roster under contract for the 2025-26 season, look to move up in the draft after just winning a title? The short answer is that Sam Presti can, and he has the assets to make any move he wants.

Oklahoma City is always a team that looks to jump around the draft board, and this year will be no different. Presti owns the 15th, 24th, and 44th selections in this year's draft, and the assumption around the league is that this organization won't look to utilize more than one of these picks. If they do select multiple players, at least one is expected to be a draft-and-stash option overseas.

If the Thunder were to move up, they would do so to target frontcourt depth, sources said. Derik Queen, Noa Essengue, and Joan Beringer are the three names to keep an eye on for Oklahoma City. If the Thunder remain at 15, then Cedric Coward and Collin Murray-Boyles are two prospects that make the most sense.

Other quick trade notes the day before this year's draft:

Expect the Nets to move around the draft board. With five picks inside the top 36, Sean Marks and the Nets are expected to move up and be aggressive in their pursuit of players they've been high on during the pre-draft process. Along with targeted Ace Bailey, Brooklyn also has a lot of interest in Egor Demin, league sources said.

The Bulls continue to receive calls from teams inquiring about Lonzo Ball, sources said. Chicago has not yet signaled whether they will be willing to trade the 27-year-old guard, who fought hard to make a comeback from multiple knee surgeries. Both Ball and Coby White are receiving a lot of interest.

Teams are wondering what is next with the Miami Heat after striking out on a Durant trade. Miami continues to make Andrew Wiggins available in trade talks and would be willing to part with the 20th pick in the NBA Draft for an upgrade alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, sources said.

Thomas Sorber and Danny Wolf are drawing a lot of attention in the 13-19 region of this year's draft. Should either player fall out of the lottery, multiple teams will be expressing interest to try and move up for them.

FINAL 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 5.0

1. Cooper Flagg – Duke – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 19.2 PTS, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 AST, 48.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'7.75″, Weight: 221 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

There isn't any doubt about Cooper Flagg being the first pick in this year's draft, as he checks off all the boxes to become an All-Star talent. Between his all-around play on offense and underrated defensive tendencies, Flagg will slide in next to Anthony Davis as the second-best option on the Dallas Mavericks until Kyrie Irving returns from injury. Flagg will likely be responsible for helping initiate the Mavs' offense next season, which would take a lot of pressure off Davis.

2. Ace Bailey – Rutgers – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 30 games, 17.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 34.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.5″

When it comes to hunting his own shots and being able to play free, Bailey projects to have one of the highest upsides in this draft class. That is why there are some teams who still have him labeled as a top player in the NBA Draft next to Flagg and Harper.

“If Bailey falls, there will be guys kicking themselves years from now for passing on him,” one Western Conference scout told ClutchPoints. “He is only 18, and many of these guys forget that. Get him in a professional locker room with real pros, and they'll straighten him out. Honestly, they'll probably get him to drop his agent too, which seems to be the problem some of those teams at the top of the NBA Draft have with him.”

It continues to look likely that Bailey will be on the board when the Hornets are ready to pick fourth overall, which will open the floodgates for trade calls coming their way.

3. Dylan Harper – Rutgers – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 29 games, 19.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.5″

Despite some conflicting rumors, Harper isn't falling past the second pick. The question at large is whether or not he is drafted by the Spurs. San Antonio continues to field calls for the second-overall pick, and they will do so leading up to the week of the NBA Draft. In conversations with league personnel, it does seem like the Spurs have some initial ideas on how to utilize Harper alongside Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox in their long-term plans. Harper is the best playmaking guard in this draft class and provides immediate upside as a lead guard for any franchise he ends up with.

4. VJ Edgecombe – Baylor – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.0 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 193 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

Can Edgecombe knock down perimeter shots with consistency? That is what could make him a high-value pick for the 76ers, as the team looks to get back to the playoffs. In time, Edgecombe's ball-handling skills will come around, and he can become a lead playmaker for his team at the shooting guard position.

The Baylor guard is deemed more of a win-now prospect compared to Bailey, which is why the 76ers have serious interest. Many around the league have linked Edgecombe to the Hornets with the fourth pick if the Sixers shock everyone and go a different direction on Wednesday night.

5. Tre Johnson – Texas – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 19.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 42.7 FG%, 39.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

Tre Johnson is the most prolific shooter in this year's draft, and he could wind up being one of the most impactful rookies. Between his length and shooting skills on the wing, Johnson projects to be an immediate offensive weapon wherever he ends up. The Jazz have been widely pointed to as Johnson's likely landing spot entering the NBA Draft. However, Utah is also considering other options like Jeremiah Fears and Kon Knueppel.

6. Khaman Maluach – Duke – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 8.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 71.2 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7'0.75″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6.75″

Khaman Maluach is the best big man in this class due to his length and long-term upside as an offensive weapon. Many teams inside the top 10 have expressed interest in him, but it continues to look likely that he will be available in the 7-10 range. Although he shot just 25 percent from deep at Duke, Maluach displayed a strong-looking jumper at the NBA Draft Combine in May, and his skills have continued to sharpen throughout the pre-draft process, sources said.

It is hard to imagine Maluach falling past the Toronto Raptors with the ninth pick, assuming he is still on the board.

7. Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL) [-]

2024-25 Stats: 60 games, 10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 STL, 52.1 FG%, 27.6 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

There continues to be a lot of talk about some teams wanting to trade up in this year's draft to grab Noa Essengue, a polarizing French prospect who has the length and lateral quickness to be an impactful forward right away. While multiple teams inside the top 10 have interest in Essengue, there are also teams like the Thunder outside of the lottery that have been linked to him. Esengue could go anywhere from 8-15 in this year's draft, as it does appear as if Oklahoma City would be his floor.

It is worth noting that Essengue recently left his club team, who are in the middle of the German league finals, to attend the NBA Draft in Brooklyn. Perhaps Essengue left his team early to meet with and set up some secret workouts in New York City with some teams since he has yet to do so throughout the pre-draft process.

8. Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 34 games, 17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 43.4 FG%, 28.4 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'2.5″, Weight: 180 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.25″

The Wizards, Nets, and Pelicans all have serious interest in Fears, sources said. The 18-year-old point guard from Oklahoma is being viewed as a potential star in the making due to his natural scoring instincts, especially in pick-and-roll sets. If Fears can develop a consistent jumper from 3-point range, he will establish himself as a franchise point guard. The only real concern surrounding Fears, compared to the rest of the NBA Draft, is his size. Other guards, like Egor Demin, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Nolan Traore, have the size and defensive versatility that Fears doesn't.

9. Carter Bryant – Arizona – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 37.1 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.5″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.75″

At this point, it's hard to see Carter Bryant not being a lottery pick. Teams continue to value athletic, lengthy wings who have what it takes to make an impact on both ends of the floor. That is what Bryant brings to the table entering the NBA Draft, as his near 7-foot wingspan gives him a very high ceiling that can be compared to OG Anunoby when he left Indiana for the NBA. Bryant is a strong shooter as well, which is why he should be able to contribute to any team right away as he polishes his defensive play.

All the teams in the 10-13 range are considered viable landing spots for Bryant.

10. Kon Knueppel – Duke – Freshman [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 14.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 47.9 FG%, 40.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 219 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.25″

Where Knueppel ends up in the NBA Draft is a mystery at this point. Although multiple teams inside the top 10 have interest in him, the Duke swingman could ultimately wind up being the player who falls past where he is projected to go. Some scouts have compared him to Austin Reaves since Knueppel is a confident ball handler who also impacts the game on defense. He is one of the better shooters in the draft, and Knueppel's athleticism has been overlooked.

There is a world where Knueppel could ultimately be the fourth pick, but he could also fall out of the top 10 altogether. Nobody really has a firm grip as to where he will end up.

11. Egor Demin – BYU – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 10.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 3.9 REB, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

There is a chance Egor Demin could fall out of the lottery despite many teams viewing him as one of the premier guards in this class. If Demin falls in the 15-17 range, multiple teams will express interest in moving up to get him, sources said. The Nets are fans of Demin, as are the Blazers and Bulls.

Even a team like the Atlanta Hawks could pursue Demin if he's there at 13, especially after new GM Onsi Saleh made it clear that the team intends to take the “best player available,” regardless of position.

While there are some concerns about his scoring tendencies, specifically from the perimeter, Demin's length and vision as a passer are what have caught many teams' attention during the pre-draft process. His ability to play on or off the ball and fill multiple positions is why he is viewed as a lottery pick.

12. Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 52.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.75″

After the Trail Blazers traded Simons for Holiday, Kasparas Jakucionis suddenly emerged as a real target for Portland, sources said. Jakucionis recently had a private workout with the team the day before this trade was made, and his playmaking abilities would instantly provide depth to the Blazers' second unit. Some view Jakucionis as the best-facilitating guard in this class, yet it's hard to exactly pinpoint where he could land if not with the Trail Blazers at 11th overall.

13. Derik Queen – Maryland – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 16.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%

Position: C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 248 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.5″

Another interesting name whose draft stock is all over the place is Derik Queen. While some view him as a sure-thing top-10 pick in this draft, some teams expect Queen to be on the board when the Hawks and Spurs are picking with the 13th and 14th selections, sources said. Queen is one of the better interior scorers in this draft class, and he has a variety of moves in the low post that make him an intriguing option for many teams to want to add to their frontcourt.

If he is still available late in the lottery, the Wizards are a team that will hold significant interest in trading up to acquire him, sources said. Washington owns the 18th pick and has several tradeable players like Marcus Smart and Corey Kispert that could be of value to teams in the back half of the lottery.

14. Cedric Coward – Washington State – Senior [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 6 games, 17.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.25″

When talking with scouts and executives around the league, all of them have nothing but great things to say about Cedric Coward, who has been this year's “draft darling” in the sense that he was a second-round prospect who is firmly in the mix to be a lottery selection. We saw this happen with Brandin Podziemski and Jalen Williams through the years, where they flew up draft boards after the NBA Combine, and Coward is the latest player to follow this path.

While he did not play much this season due to a shoulder injury, teams have been enamored with Coward's fitness, athleticism, and high IQ throughout the pre-draft process. There are not many limitations to his game, and Coward is viewed as a wing who can contribute to a playoff team right away, much like how Jaylen Wells impacted the Grizzlies this past season.

The Spurs (14) and Thunder (15) are two teams worth mentioning as potential destinations for Coward.

15. Asa Newell – Georgia – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 29.2 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 224 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25″

Do not be shocked if Asa Newell is picked higher than his ranking in the NBA Draft Big Board. Many teams are intrigued by Newell's blend of length, versatility, and athleticism as a stretch big man who could play on the wing because of his plug-and-play skills. Newell can fit many different positions based on what his team is asking of him, and he did recently receive a green room invitation for this year's NBA Draft, signaling that multiple teams inside the top 20 have interest in him.

Keep a close eye on what the Suns do with the 10th pick, as Newell's do-it-all mentality is exactly what Phoenix needs.

16. Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB) [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 44 games, 12.3 PTS, 4.7 AST, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 175 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

Nolan Traore is one of several French prospects who will go in the first round of this year's draft. Speed and craftiness with the ball are two things that stick out about Traore's ability to lead an offense, especially when it comes to attacking angles in isolation situations. In doing so, he opens up plenty of space for easy-looking jumpers in the mid-range area. Traore was once viewed as a top-10 prospect in this class, but he could go anywhere from late lottery to the 20s. There is a lot to like about his size and natural playmaking abilities as a guard on or off the ball.

17. Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA) [-]

2024-25 Stats: 64 games, 5.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 64.4 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 236 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

Joan Beringer has a lot of fans due to his upside as a lengthy 18-year-old with an insanely high motor. Any team drafting Beringer will do so knowing that he won't be ready to contribute right away and will need a lot of time developing behind the scenes. The Frenchman could realistically go anywhere from the back end of the lottery to the end of the first round.

Recently, the Spurs, Thunder, and Hawks have been pinpointed by rival scouts as prime landing spots for the young center. Toronto would be another suitor if they were to trade out of the ninth-overall pick.

18. Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina – Sophomore [-]

2024-25 Stats: 32 games, 16.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 58.6 FG%, 26.5 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'6.5″, Weight: 239 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

Collin Murray-Boyles has seen his draft stock slip recently due to some concerns surrounding his ability to score outside of the paint on the wing, sources said. Still, he has fans in the lottery, and there is no denying Murray-Boyles' defensive skills and ability to guard multiple positions as an athletic forward. If he doesn't go to the Suns with the 10th pick or the Hawks with the 13th pick, Murray-Boyles will likely be selected in the 15-18 range.

19. Thomas Sorber – Georgetown – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 14.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 16.2 3P%

Position: C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 263 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

Like Beringer, Thomas Sorber is being linked to several teams seeking frontcourt help. All the teams interested in the French big man have registered interest in Sorber, and the Minnesota Timberwolves can be added to that list as well, sources said. Sorber's 7'6″ wingspan stands out, especially since he wasn't able to finish his freshman season due to a foot injury. If he didn't get hurt, there would be real conversations about Sorber being a sure-thing lottery pick.

The 19-year-old can stretch the floor and be a real factor as a rim protector at the next level. Where Sorber ends up depends on what happens with Queen and Beringer, two other big men ranked before him on this big board, but not necessarily on certain teams' draft boards.

20. Jase Richardson – Michigan State – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 49.3 FG%, 41.2 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'0.5″, Weight: 178 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6″

Jase Richardson has drawn mixed reviews leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft due to his size and ability to score off the dribble at the next level against lengthy defenders. Any team that drafts Richardson will do so knowing that he can contribute as a shooter right away. Richardson is in the second tier of guards behind Fears, Demin, Jakucionis, and Traore in this draft class. He is expected to start gaining serious attention in the 16-23 region of the NBA Draft.

21. Danny Wolf – Michigan – Junior [-]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 13.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'10.5″, Weight: 252 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.25″

Danny Wolf will enter the NBA as a plug-and-play big man who can provide immediate upside to any team's second unit due to his playmaking abilities as a near 7-footer. It is rare to find a frontcourt talent like Wolf who can put the ball on the floor and score while also finding open shooters around him, which is why there is a lot of interest in him throughout the first round of this year's NBA Draft. Do not be shocked if a team trades up for Wolf.

22. Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida- Senior [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 18.3 PTS, 4.2 AST, 3.7 REB, 44.8 FG%, 38.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

Will a team take a chance on Walter Clayton Jr. in the middle of the first round after his historic championship run with Florida, or will he ultimately fall in the lap of the Orlando Magic with the 25th pick? This seems to be Clayton's floor, and it makes sense given Orlando's need for another backcourt scorer and playmaker. Clayton immediately projects to be a 3-point shooting weapon during his rookie season and has drawn comparisons to Deron Williams and Jalen Brunson as a crafty guard.

The Miami Heat are said to be valuing experienced prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft that can provide an instant impact on the court rather than youthful projects with long-term upside, which has led many to believe that they are targeting Clayton with the 20th pick. The Kings are another team said to be interested in Clayton if they were to acquire a first-round pick.

23. Nique Clifford – Colorado State – Senior [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 18.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 49.6 FG%, 37.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

Nique Clifford is the definition of a player who can come in and immediately contribute to a playoff-contending team, and that is because of his versatility. Expect teams like the Thunder, Heat, Timberwolves, and Grizzlies to show interest in a win-now prospect like Clifford in the middle of the first round.

24. Liam McNeeley – UConn – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 27 games, 14.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.75″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.5″

Injuries really limited Liam McNeeley's freshman season at UConn, and they have caused some concerns about his overall outlook entering the NBA. McNeeley has the shooting potential and can fill multiple roles on the wing, but his draft stock has slipped in recent weeks to the point where he could be available near the end of the first round.

Not much has been said from scouts and teams about McNeeley's pre-draft workouts and where he has visited, which could signal that he already has a promise from a team in the middle of the first round. Teams always need shooting, which is why McNeeley could be a valuable prospect for several playoff-contending teams.

25. Will Riley – Illinois – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 12.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 42.3 FG%, 32.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 186 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.75″

Will Riley could go anywhere from the middle of the first round to the end of the first round. He is another major mystery entering this year's NBA Draft, as there are mixed reviews on his ability to score against stronger, physical defenders, as well as his overall shot selection. Then again, Riley displayed his strong attacking abilities at Illinois and has the potential to be a key shooting weapon. A team like the Wizards with the 18th pick or the Nets at 19 could be willing to take a chance on Riley before the 20s, given his offensive potential.

26. Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's – Junior [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 14.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 39.0 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 232 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5.25″

As a stretch forward, Rasheer Fleming knocked down nearly 40 percent of his 3-point shots this season at Saint Joseph's. He also displayed his clear all-around defensive potential with his 7-foot-5 wingspan. Flemming could wind up going a lot earlier than his ranking on this NBA Draft Big Board, especially considering the need every team has for length at both forward positions. There is a chance Fleming could hear his name called before the 20th pick, but it's more likely he will fall in the 21-26 region.

27. Drake Powell – North Carolina – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Given his athletic gifts and his +6 wingspan, Drake Powell has proven to be worthy of a first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft. However, some teams have concerns about Powell's low usage at North Carolina and if he's truly ready for the NBA. That is why there is a chance he falls to the second round.

Due to his 3-and-D potential, Powell is drawing interest from a variety of teams across the draft board in the late stage of the first round. A team with time to spend developing his shot selection and positioning will get the most out of Powell on the wing.

28. Maxime Raynaud – Stanford – Senior [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 20.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7'0.25″, Weight: 237 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1.25″

While he is not the best athlete, Maxime Raynaud can be a decent rim protector who will immediately make a team's second-unit offense better. If he is still on the board at 28th overall, it is hard to envision the Boston Celtics passing on a player with Raynaud's skills since he can step out on the perimeter and knock down multiple shots per game. This is especially true since it seems like a matter of time before Boston trades Porzingis.

29. Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB) [-1 ]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 32.2 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'7.25″, Weight: 242 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

Noah Penda has the length and defensive instincts to be a plug-and-play wing right away in the NBA. If Penda can develop a consistent shooting stroke from the 3-point line, he will be a dependable role player in a team's second unit. Any team looking for impact on the wing near the end of the first round should strongly consider Penda, as he can contribute to a playoff-contending team.

30. Ben Saraf – Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL) [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 58 games, 12.3 PTS, 4.2 AST, 2.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 29.6 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.75″

Ben Saraf could easily be a first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft due to his smart decision-making as a primary ball handler in pick-and-roll sets. He is a solid scorer off the dribble, and Saraf can help lead any team's second unit right away. While Saraf is still only 19 years old and has a lot to learn about being a main playmaker, his high IQ makes him an intriguing guard option late in the first round. He is one of the more well-polished point guards who can provide immediate production for a rebuilding or contending team.

31. Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton – Senior [-]

Position: C, Height: 7'1″, Weight: 257 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

What you see is what you get with Ryan Kalkbrenner — a big-bodied center who was an elite rim protector in college and can also knock down 3-point shots in pick-and-pop scenarios. Kalkbrenner will get some attention near the end of the first round, especially with teams like the Celtics, Suns, and LA Clippers needing frontcourt depth.

32. Hugo Gonzalez – Spain (Real Madrid – Liga ACB) [-2]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

Hugo Gonzalez is far from a finished product. He did not play much this year with Real Madrid and still needs a lot of work as a perimeter shooting threat, but Gonzalez has the size and athletic abilities every team searches for on the wing. A team like the Nets or Thunder, who will likely seek draft-and-stash options, could view Gonzalez as a developmental project for the future.

33. Adou Thiero – Arkansas – Junior [-]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 218 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

At 6-foot-6 with a 7-0 wingspan, Adou Thiero fits the mold of a modern-day combo forward. As a rookie, Thiero can make the most impact as a slasher and cutter off the ball who can help push the pace in transition. Thiero's length also makes him a potential plug-and-play defender who can guard multiple positions. That is why he is on the radar of many teams in the 25-35 range of this year's draft.

If he doesn't go in the first round of the NBA Draft, it won't be long until Thiero is scooped up early in the second round.

34. Chaz Lanier – Tennessee – Senior [-]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3.75″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

If there is one thing you can count on from Tennessee basketball players, it is grit and grind on the defensive end of the floor. Chaz Lanier is a solid 3-point shooting threat who isn't afraid to play physical defense. The 23-year-old can immediately provide depth in a team's backcourt on the bench. Lanier has drawn interest from teams with late first-round picks leading up to the NBA Draft.

35. Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA) [+1]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'10.5″, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

Bogoljub Markovic is one of the more underrated 3-point shooters in this draft class because he is an international prospect. At 6-foot-11, Markovic can be a 40-percent perimeter shooting threat and thrive in pick-and-pop situations. Teams are always searching for stretch forwards that can aid as secondary rebounders, and that is exactly what Markovic brings to the table.

36. Tyrese Proctor – Duke – Junior [+2]

Position: PG, Height: 6'4.25″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.25″

After spending extra years at Duke, Tyrese Proctor enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a skilled guard with the potential to be a playmaker off the ball due to his increased shooting numbers. Any team seeking backcourt help from an experienced combo guard should look no further than Proctor in the second round, as he can be an immediate contributor.

37. Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State – Junior [-2]

Position: C, Height: 6'11.25″, Weight: 243 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3.25″

Yanic Konan Niederhauser has consistently moved up NBA Draft boards over the last month to the point where he is drawing the attention of those teams at the end of the first round who are seeking frontcourt help. He is a high-flying, acrobatic center who can instantly be a lob threat at the next level. However, Niederhauser is far from a complete product and is still a very raw defender.

38. Sion James – Duke – Senior [+9]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 218 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.5″

Between his toughness and 3-point shooting abilities, it is easy to make the comparison between Sion James and Luguentz Dort. As a second-round prospect, James should be able to carve his way into a team's rotation early in his career given his athleticism and defensive instincts on the wing. Every team wants 3-and-D players they can trust, and that is exactly who James is.

39. Kam Jones – Marquette – Senior [-]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6″

Kam Jones is a scorer. He was one of the best offensive players at Marquette this past season and can also help facilitate an offense in the shooting guard position. The Golden State Warriors are the only reported team Jones has worked out for at this time.

40. Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL) [-3]

Position: SF, Height: 6'7.75″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

Multiple teams at the front of the second round are expected to show interest in Alex Toohey, a near 6-foot-8 forward who can do a little bit of everything on the court. Toohey is a strong mid-range player who can create scoring opportunities for others as well, given his ability to put the ball on the floor and get to his spots.

41. Alijah Martin – Florida – Senior [+1]

Position: SG, Height: 6'1.5″, Weight: 208 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

Alijah Martin is a workhorse. He brings an edge to the game defensively, and he isn't afraid to draw contact on offense or defense. Any team looking to add a player who can provide a burst of energy on their bench and someone who is very comfortable attacking the rim off the ball should look no further than Martin in the second round.

42. Jamir Watkins – Florida State – Senior [-2]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25″

The two traits that stand out with Jamir Watkins are his size on the wing and defensive versatility. So far, Watkins has reportedly worked out for the Timberwolves, Raptors, Wizards, and Cleveland Cavaliers. All of these teams, except the Cavs, own a pick in the 31-40 range of the second round.

43. Koby Brea – Kentucky – Senior [-2]

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.75″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.25″

Koby Brea is a sharpshooter. At nearly 6-foot-6 at the shooting guard position, Brea will enter the league as a catch-and-shoot threat on a team's bench.

44. Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL) [-]

Position: C, Height: 7'3″, Weight: 257 lbs, Wingspan: 7'4.75″

What makes Rocco Zikarsky so intriguing in the second round is his near 7-foot-5 wingspan. The big-bodied Australian is a great interior defender and moves very well for a 7-footer. However, teams will look to expose him early on in his career by bringing him out to the perimeter in pick-and-roll situations.

45. Hansen Yang – China (Qingdao Eagles – CBA) [-]

Position: C, Height: 7'1″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.75″

Hansen Yang was one of the big winners of the NBA Combine this year, as he quickly went from an undrafted prospect to a player many teams are targeting. The Chinese center has great footwork in the low post, and he is an above-average passer for a big man. Do not be shocked if Yang is one of the first names called in the second round.

46. Johni Broome – Auburn – Senior [-]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.25″

At the NBA level, Johni Broome will be able to provide toughness and rebounding right away. He is also a really strong finisher around the rim who abused smaller, less physical players during his time at Auburn this year. Whether or not Broome can be a true center at the next level is the big question, as he's not a great athlete and there were concerns about some of his measurements at the combine in May.

47. Vladislav Goldin – Michigan – Senior [+2]

Position: C, Height: 7'0″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5.25″

There are a handful of teams in the second round who will be seeking frontcourt help. Vladislav Goldin is expected to have multiple suitors due to his 7-foot-5 wingspan and shot-blocking abilities. Essentially, teams are comparing him to a younger Ivica Zubac, which makes him an attractive second-round prospect.

48. Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest – Senior [-5]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 179 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

Hunter Sallis is a downhill attacking combo guard who isn't afraid of big moments. This can sometimes lead to him having tunnel vision and forgetting to get others involved, which happened frequently at Wake Forest. Sallis put together some solid performances at the NBA Combine in May, leaving scouts and executives with a sense of comfortability regarding his playmaking and ability to facilitate.

49. Eric Dixon – Villanova – Senior [-1]

Position: PF, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 259 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

Eric Dixon led the NCAA in scoring this past season at 23.3 points per game. He is not the best athlete, and many are questioning his defensive fit, but Dixon has nearly a 7-foot wingspan and is a great 3-point shooter. Any team looking to add scoring at the forward position in the second round will be intrigued by Dixon's shooting.

50. John Tonje – Wisconsin – Senior [-]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

John Tonje is an older prospect at 24 years old, but he is a proven scorer and shooter on the wing. He is also capable of putting the ball on the floor, getting to his spot, and knocking down jumpers. Expect established teams, not rebuilding, to consider taking Tonje.

51. Kobe Sanders – Nevada – Senior [+6]

Position: SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

52. Javon Small – West Virginia – Senior [+4]

Position: PG, Height: 6'1″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4.75″

53. Dink Pate – NBA G League (Mexico City Capitanes) [+1]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

54. Amari Williams – Kentucky – Senior [+7]

Position: C, Height: 6'10.5″, Weight: 255 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

55. RJ Luis Jr. – St. John's – Junior [-3]

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.75″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

56. Lachlan Olbrich – Australia (Illawarra Hawks – NBL) [-5]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'8.75″, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25

57. Mark Sears – Alabama – Senior [-2]

Position: PG, Height: 5'10.75″”, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2″

58. Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga – Senior [-]

Position: PG, Height: 5'11”, Weight: 176 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2.25″

59. Brice Williams – Nebraska – Senior [+4]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

60. Max Shugla – VCU – Senior [+4]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.75″

NBA Draft Big Board 5.0: #61-100

61. Chucky Hepburn – Louisville – Senior [+4]

Position: PG, Height: 6'0.5″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4.5″

62. Tamar Bates – Missouri – Senior [-10]

Position: SG, Height: 5'10.75″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2″

63. Izan Almansa – Spain (Perth Wildcats – NBL) [-4]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1.75″

64. Grant Nelson – Alabama – Senior [-4]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

65. Payton Sandfort – Iowa – Senior [+1]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

66. Micah Peavy – Georgetown – Senior [-4]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.25″

67. Viktor Lakhin – Clemson- Senior [+8]

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 245 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

68. Caleb Love – Arizona – Senior [+1]

Position: PG, Height: 6'2.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.75″

69. Caleb Grill – Missouri – Senior [+1]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

70. Clifford Omoruyi – Alabama – Senior [-2]

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

71. Saliou Niang – Senegal (Aquila Basket Trento – LBA) [+5]

Position: SF, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

72. Mohamed Diawara – France (Cholet Basket – LNB Pro A) [+8]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 7'4″

73. Will Richard – Florida – Senior [+4]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9.75″

74. Kobe Johnson – UCLA – Senior [-3]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 193 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

75. Brooks Barnhizer – Northwestern – Senior [+16]

Position: SF, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 229 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

76. Curtis Jones – Iowa State – Senior [+3]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

77. Kadary Richmond – St. John's – Senior [-5]

Position: PG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

78. John Poulakidas – Yale – Senior [-]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9.25″

79. Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky – Senior [-4]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 192 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

80. Arthur Kaluma – Texas – Senior [+16]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

81. Isaac Nogues – Spain (Rip City Remix – NBA G League) [+12]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 201 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9.75″

82. Dylan Cardwell – Auburn – Senior [+5]

Position: C, Height: 6'9.75″, Weight: 261 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

83. Matthew Cleveland – Miami (FL) – Senior [NEW]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

84. Jalon Moore – Oklahoma – Senior [-15]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

85. Jacksen Moni – North Dakota State – Senior [-4]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

86. Andrew Carr – Kentucky – Senior [-11]

Position: PF, Height: 6'9.5″, Weight: 222 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.75″

87. Lamont Butler – Kentucky – Senior [-4]

Position: PG, Height: 6'0.75″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.75″

88. RJ Davis – North Carolina – Senior [-5]

Position: PG, Height: 5'10.75″, Weight: 175 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

89. Steve Settle III – Temple – Senior [-2]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 192 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

90. Chase Hunter – Clemson – Senior [-5]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

91. Eli John Ndiaye – Australia (Real Madrid – ACB) [-7]

Position: PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

92. Johnell Davis – Arkansas – Senior [-4]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 196 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.75″

93. Igor Milicic Jr. – Tennessee – Senior [-3]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

94. Norchad Omier – Baylor – Senior [-5]

Position: PF, Height: 6'5.5″, Weight: 246 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

95. LJ Cryer – Houston – Senior [-]

Position: PG, Height: 6'1″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

96. Gabe Madsen – Utah – Senior [-4]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

97. Tyson Degenhart – Boise State – Senior [-3]

Position: PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

98. Chris Youngblood – Alabama – Senior [-1]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.75″

99. Sean Pedulla – Ole Miss – Senior [-]

Position: PG, Height: 6'0.5″, Weight: 194 lbs, Wingspan: 6'1.75″

100. Coleman Hawkins – Kansas State – Senior [-]

Position: PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

See Brett Siegel's full 2025 NBA Big Board database here.