The Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the Boston Celtics, and they could be without one of their key players in the matchup. Deni Avdija missed the Trail Blazers' previous game against the Toronto Raptors with an injury, and he is listed on the report with a lower back strain. It's uncertain if the injury is serious and will keep him out if need be, but there probably won't be much of an update until closer to game time.

Against a team like the Celtics, you're going to need all hands on deck, and the hope is that they're able to have Avdija available.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Deni Avdija's injury status vs. Celtics

Article Continues Below

Avdija is listed as questionable against the Celtics, and it's uncertain if he will be able to suit up. This is an injury that has bothered him for some time, and he just returned from it. Before then, he missed three straight games, then played the next two against the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat.

Luckily for the Trail Blazers, they were still able to win games without Avdija, and that will probably have to be the case again if he can't go. The team has relied on its defense to help them stay afloat, and they have players who have stepped up on offense as well. If Avdija has to miss a little more time, they should be in good hands.

The Trail Blazers are currently 23-23 and ninth in the Western Conference, and they've taken a step from last season. They're giving themselves a real chance at making the playoffs, and there is still plenty of time in the year for them to try and make up some ground ahead of them.

If Avdija can get back on the court, that would do wonders for them.