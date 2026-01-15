As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare to open a two-game homestand Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the latest injury report delivered concerning news regarding one of the team’s top performers.

The Trail Blazers (19-22) listed forward Deni Avdija as doubtful with lower back soreness on their Thursday noon injury report, casting doubt on his availability for the matchup against the Hawks (20-22), scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center. Avdija’s status represents a potential setback for Portland as it looks to gain traction in the Western Conference standings.

Avdija last appeared in Sunday’s 123-114 loss to the New York Knicks, where he turned in one of his strongest performances of the season despite the defeat. The 25-year-old recorded 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block while shooting 8-for-17 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free throw line. He logged 38 minutes in the contest, continuing a heavy workload that has defined his season.

Deni Avdija injury clouds Trail Blazers’ outlook against Hawks

Through 40 games, Avdija is in the midst of a career year and has emerged as a central figure in Portland’s offense. He is averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range. He has averaged 35.4 minutes per game and has been a consistent presence on both ends of the floor.

Portland’s injury report also included veteran forward Jerami Grant, who is listed as questionable with left Achilles tendonitis. Grant has not played since Dec. 18, when he logged 40 minutes in a 134-133 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings. In that game, Grant posted 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and one block while shooting 7-for-18 from the field.

Grant, 31, has appeared in 26 games this season, including 14 starts, and is averaging 20 points, four rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He is shooting 43.6 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from three-point range, and a career-high 86.6 percent from the free throw line while playing 30.3 minutes per contest.

With Avdija doubtful and Grant questionable, Portland could be shorthanded as it opens its homestand against an Atlanta team seeking to climb back to .500.