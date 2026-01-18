The Portland Trail Blazers have been a surprising team in the first half of the NBA season. They are within one game of .500 as they take a 21-22 record into their Sunday night game against the Sacramento Kings. The Blazers have gotten some encouraging news prior to the game as power forward Deni Avdija has been upgraded to questionable.

Avdija has been the Trail Blazers' leading scorer this season. The Israeli native is averaging 26.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Avdija is also averaging 6.9 assists per game and he is connecting on 46.8 percent of his shots from the field and 80.1 percent of his free throws.

He has missed the last 3 games with a back injury, but there has been some recent improvement, leading to the upgrade in his game status.

The Trail Blazers have endured four brutal seasons since they last made the playoffs in the 2020-21 season. They were 42-30 that season but lost in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. They were 36-46 last year, and that's their best record since their last playoff appearance.

The Blazers defeated the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers in their last two games and finding a way to beat the Kings would be significant for the franchise. The Trail Blazers were in a similar position earlier in the week as they were a game below .500 with the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors on the schedule. They lost both games before rebounding against the Hawks and Lakers.

While Avdija's return would give a significant boost to head coach Tiago Splitter's lineup, Portland could be without Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant. Both players are listed as doubtful.