The February 5 trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are at an all-time high. The latest buzz indicates the Portland Trail Blazers could get involved, but the speculation also includes New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges.

No, the rumors do not suggest the Blazers are trying to trade for the Bucks star. Instead, due to the club owning Milwaukee's draft stock in 2028, 2029, and 2030, Portland seemingly aims to get into the mix on some kind of multi-team trade if the Bucks do choose to deal the 31-year-old power forward, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer.

“Portland is definitely a team to track here when it comes to eventual Antetokounmpo outcomes. No one is suggesting that a trade to the Trail Blazers is a scenario that the Giannis Camp would push for, but Portland still controls Milwaukee's draft capital in 2028, 2029, and 2030 thanks to the teams' Jrue Holiday-for-Damian Lillard swap. And I'm told Blazers officials have always viewed Antetokounmpo's potential Milwaukee exit as a chance to improve their own roster by jumping into a multi-team deal.”

Fischer follows that statement up with the possibility of the Trail Blazers being a third team in a trade that could send Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Knicks. If that were the case, Portland would likely be interested in Bridges. Fischer also claims that Portland has had its eyes on Mikal Bridges, who is 29 years old, for quite some time.

“So there is absolutely a down-the-road world where the Blazers could try to butt into, say, Milwaukee/New York talks if Giannis-to-the-Knicks ever got serious. File this away as well: League sources say Portland has long admired New York's Mikal Bridges going back to Lillard's first stint as a Blazer.”

However it plays out, Fischer declares that his sources have informed him that Portland is viewed as a possible buyer ahead of the trade deadline. The league seems to believe that the Blazers could try to improve the roster to make a serious push for the playoffs.

If Bridges is the target, then the Blazers would be aiming to acquire a talented forward who can play on the wing or in the post. He's a solid defender who can also score when needed. Through 45 games played so far this season, Bridges is averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc.