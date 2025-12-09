Rich Paul may have made a total estimated net worth of over $100 million through Klutch Sports and various entrepreneurial initiatives he has previously been involved in. However, that does not mean he is out of moves, as he marks his entry into the podcast world alongside the likes of Bill Simmons and Max Kellerman.

Titled ‘Game Over,’ the podcast will release first on Spotify and then on Netflix. However, it is the dynamic between the hosts that has attracted further attention.

Max Kellerman has remained largely silent since his 2023 ESPN departure and has yet to publicly detail the circumstances surrounding his exit from First Take. Stephen A. Smith has continued addressing their fallout, which positions Kellerman’s return as both a comeback and a storyline.

However, the past tension between Simmons and Paul may be even more concerning.Their past friction stemmed from Simmons's criticism of LeBron James’s 2010 special The Decision and Paul’s departure from Creative Artists Agency in 2012.

Article Continues Below

Both now describe the dispute as a misunderstanding that resolved quickly once they spoke directly.

“The whole thing was pretty stupid. I didn’t like the way he left CAA and he didn’t like that I never asked for his side of the story. One of us should have just called the other. Shit happens. We worked it out in like 10 minutes over french fries,” Simmons said per Vanity Fair.

The show aims to differentiate itself from the crowded sports media space by leveraging both Paul’s insider access as one of the most influential NBA agents and Kellerman’s long tenure as a high-profile sports broadcaster. The format will mirror existing conversational sports podcasts but is positioned as broader in scope, covering culture and personal storytelling in addition to sports.

Kellerman intends to address his ESPN exit and disagreements with Stephen A. Smith on the show. Game Over is expected to include guests from the NBA and broader entertainment sphere, given Paul’s and Kellerman’s industry connections.