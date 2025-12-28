The Orlando Magic got back in the win column following their 127-126 win against the visiting Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Magic guard Anthony Black did his part to ensure the team got a win as he set a new career-high of 38 points, as per the team.
Anthony Black reached his new career-high of 38 points following a clutch steal on Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and a bucket late in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win for the Magic. Stay tuned for more information from the ending of this game.
Anthony Black gets the steal on Nikola Jokic for the CLUTCH bucket 🔥pic.twitter.com/1lZqnlgWPF
