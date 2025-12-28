The Orlando Magic got back in the win column following their 127-126 win against the visiting Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Magic guard Anthony Black did his part to ensure the team got a win as he set a new career-high of 38 points, as per the team.

Anthony Black reached his new career-high of 38 points following a clutch steal on Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and a bucket late in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win for the Magic. Stay tuned for more information from the ending of this game.