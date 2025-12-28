Nikola Vucevic took shots at Giannis Antetokounmpo for his windmill dunk at the end of the Chicago Bulls' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo created a lot of drama near the end of regulation. While Milwaukee had a firm lead over Chicago, Antetokounmpo wants to put emphasis on the victory with a windmill dunk. This caused a stir for the Bulls, seeing Vucevic confront the Bucks star in a visible confrontation.

Vucevic reflected on the events after the game, via reporter Will Gottlieb. He decided to take a direct shot at Antetokounmpo, making a reference to a recent report about Chicago not having any interest in pursuing him.

“I'm assuming Giannis was mad about that report that came out the Bulls didn't want to trade for him,” Vucevic said.

How Nikola Vucevic, Bulls played against Bucks

Nikola Vucevic may have gotten the last verbal jab on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he and the Bulls are the ones looking at a loss after falling 112-103 to the Bucks.

Both teams were competitive throughout the entire course of the game. However, Milwaukee showed out as the better performing team, winning all four quarters against its division rival.

Free throws and stocks (steals and blocks) made the difference in this matchup. The Bucks prevailed in both categories after making 19 free throws and recording 15 stocks. It wasn't the same for the Bulls as they only converted 12 shots at the line and made seven stocks.

Six players scored in double-digits for Chicago in the loss, including Vucevic. He finished with a stat line of 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and a block. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Coby White came next with 16 points and two rebounds, Josh Giddey had 13 points and nine assists, Ayo Dosunmu put up 11 points and two rebounds, while Isaac Okoro and Zach Collins provided 10 points each.

Chicago fell to a 15-16 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game above the Atlanta Hawks and 2.5 games above the Bucks while trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by one game and Miami Heat by 1.5 games.

The Bulls will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.