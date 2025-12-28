On Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks came out with vengeance against the Chicago Bulls. Giannis made his return after a long-standing battle with a calf strain.

And they didn't disappoint as the Bucks defeated the Bulls 112-103 on their home floor and ended Chicago's five-game winning streak. However, the biggest highlight of the game came in the final seconds when the Bucks had the game locked down.

As the clock ran down, Giannis grabbed the ball and ran the open floor for a windmill slam, instead of holding onto the ball. Immediately afterward, the Bulls' big man Nikola Vucevic approached Giannis, and both exchanged words.

Then, Chicago guard Coby White stepped in and bumped into Giannis, leading to both sides almost coming to blows, per BrickCenter. Also, White got into it with Ryan Rollins, and both had to be separated. As the Bucks made their way back to the locker room, they were met by a chorus of boos from the United Center crowd.

The Bulls started fighting Giannis after he did a windmill dunk with time running out 😭 pic.twitter.com/vM4PwHQ5Hz — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 28, 2025

Bulls and Bucks players get into it after the conclusion of the game in which the Bulls lost 112-103 It happened after Giannis slammed it home in the wide open floor as the seconds ticked down @ClutchPoints pic.twitter.com/V8FQM18Ihf — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) December 28, 2025

In the end, Giannis finished with a game high of 29 points as well as eight rebounds. In the process, Milwaukee now has a 13-19 record and will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. A performance that will likely continue to diffuse the never-ending trade rumors.

Billy Donovan responds to Giannis' dunk .

After the game, the Bulls' head coach spoke up about Giannis' dunk. Generally speaking, he spoke of his feelings about players dunking the ball when the game is out of reach. Essentially, Donovan said that he isn't overly concerned about what other teams do.

“My feeling is I try never to focus on another team,” he said. “They've got to be responsible for how they want to do it. I would say etiquette across the league generally is when the game's kind of out of reach and the team is not gonna take a shot, everybody just kind of holds the ball, and the clock runs out. That's just what normally takes place, but they have to talk for themselves.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan responds to Giannis dunk after the game that led to the scuffle between both sides. He talks about etiquette while not worrying about what the opposing team does. ⁦@ClutchPoints⁩ pic.twitter.com/yTv2NBAxZZ — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) December 28, 2025

With the win, the Bucks are now 3-0 against the Bulls this year.