Domantas Sabonis is trending toward a return from an extended absence due to an ankle injury. The Sacramento Kings upgraded the star center to questionable for Monday's home matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Sabonis has missed Sacramento's previous three games after spraining his ankle during a Mar. 17 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. That game was his second back after missing six due to a hamstring strain.

The Kings initially announced that the big man would miss at least 10 days due to his ankle sprain. However, the team announced on Sunday that Sabonis “has made significant progress” and was a full participant in its last practice.

His return to the lineup will be crucial for a Sacramento squad jockeying for position in the Western Conference play-in picture.

Sabonis has put together another All-Star caliber season, averaging 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds (career-high) and 6.2 assists per game on 59/43/75 shooting splits over 58 appearances. He and Nikola Jokic are the NBA's only players averaging over 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game. They are also the only players averaging 19-plus points on over 55 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three.

The Kings have struggled lately amid Sabonis' injury struggles. They've lost six of their last eight games following an 8-3 stretch. Doug Christie's squad sits in ninth place in the Western Conference standings at 35-35, 4.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers and 1.5 ahead of the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks with 12 remaining.

If the season ended today, Sacramento would host the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament for a chance to face the winner of the Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves for the West's eighth seed.

The Kings will face difficult tests in their next two games against the Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston will be on the second night of a back-to-back against Sacramento after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 129-116 on Sunday.

Malik Monk and Devin Carter are questionable for Monday's Celtics matchup due to illnesses.