The Sacramento Kings' standing in the Western Conference remains on shaky ground, as they can still be knocked out of a play-in tournament spot if they continue on in their current two-game losing streak. But it looks as though help is on the way for the Kings in the form of their best player in Domantas Sabonis, who appears to be on track to return from the ankle injury he sustained that has kept him out for the past three games.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Kings star has reportedly made “significant progress” in his injury recovery and he is now listed as “questionable” to play for their Monday night contest against the Boston Celtics after being a full participant in practice today.

With the Kings being in the middle of perhaps their most brutal stretch of the season, Sabonis' return could not have come at a better time. Not only are they set to face the reigning champion Celtics tomorrow night, their game after that will be coming against the team with the best record in the NBA at the moment in the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sacramento is in real danger of dropping four straight, so at the very least, having Sabonis back will help immensely in their quest to stop the bleeding.

Sabonis has always prided himself on being one of the most durable players in the association, but he has had a rough go on the injury front as of late. In addition to the latest ankle injury that's been keeping him out in recent games, he also sustained a hamstring injury earlier in the month that kept him out for six consecutive outings.

If Sabonis still can't return for the Kings' impending clash against the Celtics, Jonas Valanciunas and Trey Lyles figure to soak up the bulk of the minutes at center.

Kings holding onto play-in spot for dear life

With a 35-35 record at present, the Kings have a 1.5-game lead over the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks for the ninth spot in the conference. This would at least put the Kings in a position to host the 9/10 play-in tournament matchup, which could be a huge deal considering both the Suns and Mavericks struggle on the road.

Coming off a rousing win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Kings dropped back to back games against the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, and they will need the services of everyone — including Domantas Sabonis — if they were to return to winning ways.