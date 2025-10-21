DeMar DeRozan has seen stars come and go throughout his long NBA career. He does view a potential standout that can shine for the Sacramento Kings very soon in rookie guard Nique Clifford.

DeRozan is preparing for the 17th season of his career, his second with the Kings. He looks to provide a stable presence on the offensive side of the court while helping the younger players make strides in their game.

The veteran forward talked about the Kings' prospects going into the 2025-26 NBA campaign, per reporter Brenden Nunes. He named Clifford as one player that can have a big impact on the Kings for this season and the long term.

“I really believe [Nique Clifford] is gonna be a star in this league. He’s very mature and smooth with his skillset,” DeRozan said.

What lies ahead for DeMar DeRozan, Kings

It's a strong endorsement for DeMar DeRozan to give to Nique Clifford, who can have a big role in the Kings' chances of success this season.

Clifford entered the league this year after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 24th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. They later sent him to Sacramento in exchange for draft compensation. He shined as a collegiate star from Colorado State, producing 18.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in his final year.

As for DeRozan, he'll look to remain efficient as one of the team's best scorers. He averaged 22.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 assists per game throughout 77 appearances.

Sacramento has remained in the playoff picture since returning to the postseason in 2023. They've competed in the play-in tournament the last two seasons, coming up short as they tried securing the seventh or eighth seeds.

The Kings will continue preparation for their regular-season opener, being on the road. They face the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. ET.