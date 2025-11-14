The Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves will go head-to-head on Friday night. Sacramento is looking to pull off an upset on the road in an NBA Cup clash, but the Kings have multiple injury concerns at the moment. Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk are both listed on the injury report. Are the Kings stars playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

The 2025-26 NBA season has been a struggle in Sacramento up to the point. At 3-9 overall, the Kings are in 13th place in the Western Conference standings. As for Minnesota, the Timberwolves are sixth overall in the conference with a 7-4 record.

Friday's contest will be a challenge for the Kings to say the least. Here's everything we know about Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk's injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Timberwolves.

Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk's injury status for Kings-Timberwolves

Sabonis is currently listed as questionable with a left ribcage contusion, according to the NBA injury report. Monk is also questionable due to left ankle soreness.

This Kings squad features a talented roster, they just have not been able to put it all together. A rebuild may emerge as an option if the Kings continued to struggle. If Sacramento wants to prove it can win, a road victory against the Timberwolves would be a tremendous message.

When it comes to the question of if Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk are playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Kings' injury report

Sacramento has six players listed on Friday night's injury report.

Domantas Sabonis (left ribcage contusion): Questionable

Malik Monk (left ankle soreness): Questionable

Keegan Murray (left thumb UCL injury recovery): Out

Dylan Cardwell (G League two-way): Out

Daeqwon Plowden (G League two-way): Out

Isaiah Stevens (G League two-way): Out

Timberwolves' injury report

Minnesota has four players listed on the injury report.