After dominating the division for half a decade, the Buffalo Bills are in danger of ceding control of the AFC East for the first time since 2019. The Bills suffered a stunning loss to the Houston Texans in Week 12. Buffalo fell to 7-4, giving the resurgent New England Patriots a 2.5-game division lead.

Buffalo got away with Josh Allen carrying a no-name receiving corps last season but in 2025 the lack of a reliable WR1 has hurt the team. And the Bills’ pass-catching deficiencies have been particularly noticeable during Dalton Kincaid’s injury absence.

There isn’t much Buffalo can do to fix the problem at this stage of the season. But the Bills did reunite with Gabe Davis earlier this year, signing him to the practice squad in September. Now the team has elevated Davis to the active roster while placing Curtis Samuel on injured reserve, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bills replace Curtis Samuel with former playoff standout

Davis will always hold a special place in the hearts of Bills fans after authoring one of the most memorable playoff games in franchise history. Davis racked up 201 yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort against the Chiefs in 2021’s Divisional round. Now he’ll have a regular spot on the team’s roster. Samuel is set to miss at least the next four games with elbow and knee ailments.

The Bills were questioned for signing Samuel in 2024. The veteran journeyman finished the year with 31 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown. This season, he’s appeared in six games and caught seven passes for 81 yards and a score.

It won’t be hard for Davis to replace Samuel’s production. But that isn’t going to move the needle for a team that’s desperate for receiving help.

The Bills signed Brandin Cooks this week after the 32-year-old wideout was released by the New Orleans Saints. With the addition of Cooks, the Bills moved on from Elijah Moore. You would be forgiven for not realizing Moore was on the Bills this season. Anyway, it doesn’t really matter because he’s no longer with the team.

The Bills’ presumptive top wideout entering the season, Keon Coleman, has been a healthy scratch the last two weeks. Now Buffalo will attempt to chase down the 10-2 Patriots with a WR group consisting of Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Cooks and Davis.