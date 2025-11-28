While Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin and his coaching future are at the center of attention in the sports world, there is no doubt that he is talking to a bevy of people for help on making the decision. As Kiffin gets advice on potentially leaving the Ole Miss football program, he has revealed some of the people he has talked to about the upcoming choice, some of whom have coached before.

According to Ross Dellenger, Kiffin said he “seeks advice” from Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, who has coached at the collegiate level before, and former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.

“Lane Kiffin says he wishes his dad, Monte, was around to help him through this decision and gets emotional when speaking about it,” Dellenger wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He mentions Nick Saban and Pete Carroll as people he seeks advice from.”

With the Egg Bowl happening on Friday, there is expected to be some clarification on his future after the game, but when Kiffin was asked about it, he didn't have an answer for ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor.

“No, I haven't,” Kiffin said. “I got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I'm just going to enjoy these players.”

"No I haven't. I got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow." Lane Kiffin on if he's made up his mind on what he's doing next season 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/5iDAV5gAVV — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2025

Nick Saban has advice for Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin

With the rumors surrounding Kiffin and the Ole Miss football team, it will no doubt continue until a decision is made. However, Saban would have advice for Kiffin, even saying his opinion on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I try to give him my perspective from my experience,” Saban said, via On3 Sports. “I’ve been in a few situations like this, whether it was when I was the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns, going to Michigan State – I stayed there and finished the season, hired five guys to run the Michigan State program while we finished the last four or five games of the year with the Browns and went to the playoffs. So, I think everybody has to manage their situation relative to where their heart is and what they feel.”

At any rate, the Rebels finished 11-1 in the regular season under Kiffin as the team continues to make noise in the postseason.