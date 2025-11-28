The New York Giants decided to fire Brian Daboll as head coach after the team's 24-20 Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Since then, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart hasn't said much about the organization's decision. Until now.

While talking with media members on Friday, the 22-year-old quarterback praised Daboll for his coaching throughout the offseason and through the team's first games this year, according to Art Stapleton of USA Today. Dart credits his former head coach for helping him develop and learn as he begins his NFL career.

“Obviously, there's been a lot that's happened since I've been up here. I just wanted to acknowledge coach [Daboll], and all that he did for me,” said Jaxson Dart. “When I look back on everything, you know, it's really special to come to a place where a coach genuinely cares about you and loves you and have that personal relationship on and off the field. I just have all the respect in the world for him.”

Jaxson Dart opens his presser with his reaction to Brian Daboll’s firing pic.twitter.com/Eraso2FNXO — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 28, 2025

The former first-round pick has missed the Giants' previous two games as he's been dealing with a concussion he suffered in Week 10. So, he's been unavailable to the media for that reason, which is why he hadn't been able to talk about Daboll's firing until now. After being a full participant in practices throughout the week leading up to the Week 13 game against the New England Patriots, Jaxson Dart is expected to finally return to the starting lineup.

Dart has played in nine games this season, starting in seven. He's managed to record 1,417 passing yards, 317 rushing yards, and 17 total touchdowns (10 passing) while completing 62.7% of his pass attempts.