Additional help is on the way for the struggling Sacramento Kings, with forward Keegan Murray, who just signed an extension with the team, reportedly expected to make his debut in the 2025-26 NBA season this coming Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Kings forward Keegan Murray, who hasn’t played this season after suffering a UCL tear in his left thumb, will make his season debut on Thursday against the Grizzlies, barring any setbacks, league sources told@ClutchPoints,” wrote Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 25-year-old Murray went under the knife in October to addrfss a torn ligament in his left thumb, but he's now apparently ready to give it a go.

The expected return of the former Iowa Hawkeyes star is good news that's badly needed these days by the Kings, who are not having much success on the court, so far this season.

Sacramento has won just three of its first 14 assignments to date, including a 123-110 loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Sunday. That was also the Kings' sixth loss in a row.

Before Murray makes his debut versus the Grizzlies, the Kings will try to survive one more game without him, as they look to pull off a stunning upset away from home against the reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder this Wednesday.

Murray's return will greatly address the Kings' need at the power forward position as well.

Selected fourth overall by the Kings in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray has career averages of 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 233 games, while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from behind the arc.