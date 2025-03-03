With Domantas Sabonis sidelined for at least a week, the Sacramento Kings bolstered their frontcourt by bringing back a familiar face. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the team signed Skal Labissiere to a 10-day contract to add depth at center.

https://www.twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1896428367307800873

Drafted 28th overall by the Kings in 2016, Labissiere played two and a half seasons in Sacramento before being dealt to Portland. The 28-year-old last appeared in an NBA game during the 2019-20 season but has spent the past two years with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G-League affiliate.

Over 20 games with the Stockton Kings this season, Labissiere put up 16.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while also contributing 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks. Playing 28.2 minutes per contest, he shot an efficient 58.8% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range.

With Jonas Valančiūnas stepping in as the starting center during Sabonis' absence, Trey Lyles is expected to handle the backup minutes. That leaves Labissiere with limited chances to see the floor, but he gives Doug Christie and the Kings an extra option in case foul trouble or injuries disrupt the rotation.

Skal Labissiere backing up the Kings in Domantas Sabonis absence

At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Labissiere gives the Kings a chance to go bigger at backup center instead of relying on Lyles as a small-ball option. Though not an elite defender, his 1.3 blocks per game in the G-League could provide a boost for a Kings defense that has struggled since the trade deadline.

Labissiere has bounced around between the NBA and G-League, making multiple stops along the way. This marks his third 10-day contract with the Kings since 2023.

With Sabonis out for at least a week after sustaining a hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Houston Rockets Labissiere will be a welcome addition for Sacramento.

It takes a significant injury to sideline someone like Sabonis. Over the past two seasons, he’s appeared in 79 and 82 games, proving his ability and willingness to push through minor setbacks. However, this time, the Lithuanian star is dealing with something more serious.

Domantas Sabonis has been a force for the Kings this season, averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. With matchups against the Mavericks, Nuggets, and Spurs ahead, Sacramento will have to manage without their three-time All-Star. Currently in the Play-In race, the Kings hold a three-spot, five-game cushion over the Trail Blazers.