With the Sacramento Kings going into the offseason, the players are probably looking to relax and enjoy the next couple of months before getting back into training. That's probably what DeMar DeRozan was trying to do while at a sushi restaurant, but a fan came up to him and started bothering him, which led to an altercation.

The video that was released showed DeRozan going back and forth with the individual, and it also got physical at times. DeRozan was seen grabbing the legs of another person who was on the floor of the restaurant.

The man that was involved in the incident ended up posting his side of the story on social media, and left a caption with the video as well that said “I just Get Attacked & Body Slapped By DeMar DeRozan : Don’t Meet Your Hero’s Kids : I Don’t think [Drake] will like this Behavior: I think Drake Won the Rap Battle.”



The way the man is making it seem, DeRozan is the one who bothered him, but that was not the case at all. DeRozan was the one who was minding his business, and someone came up and bothered him. The incident is under investigation, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Hopefully, DeRozan can enjoy the rest of his offseason, and he has more things to worry about than a random guy in a restaurant. The Kings' season didn't end the way they wanted to, and they have some major changes to make in the offseason.

After their loss against the Dallas Mavericks, DeRozan was asked if he regretted joining the Kings during the offseason, and he gave an honest answer.

“I don't regret anything. I don't think you can live life with regrets,” DeRozan said via James Ham.

It'll be interesting to see if DeRozan wants to stick it out with the Kings or go somewhere else.