The Sacramento Kings' season is officially over after losing to the Dallas Mavericks 120-106 in the Play-In Tournament. It's been a rollercoaster year for the Kings, but they were still able to put themselves in a position to make the playoffs, but failed to do so. Before the season started, they had big expectations, especially after acquiring DeMar DeRozan in a trade with the Chicago Bulls.

DeRozan has been in the play-in for the past few years, and he hasn't been able to advance to the playoffs. Even after joining the Kings, the hope was that they would be a top-six seed with the talent they had. When asked if he had any regrets about joining the Kings, DeRozan gave an honest answer.

“I don't regret anything. I don't think you can live life with regrets,” DeRozan said via James Ham.

There were a lot of things that happened this season for the Kings, and it wasn't all good. First, Mike Brown was surprisingly fired, and Doug Christie filled in as the interim coach. Later on in the season, De'Aaron Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, but the Kings received Zach LaVine in return in hopes of still being competitive.

They were competitive enough to grab the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, but weren't able to advance to the next stage of the tournament. After the loss, the Kings and general manager Monte McNair parted ways. Shortly after, on the same day, they hired Scott Perry as their general manager.

This offseason will be big for the Kings, as they'll be looking for a new head coach, and they may be making some changes on the roster as well if Perry has a new vision.

For DeRozan, it looks like he's ready to stick with the Kings and continue to make the most of the situation.