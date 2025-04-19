Sacramento Kings small forward DeMar DeRozan found himself in a heated, physical moment.

The 35-year-old NBA All-Star got into a physical altercation inside a restaurant, according to TMZ. The incident took place Friday night inside a sushi restaurant in Calabasas.

“The fight looks pretty serious … the Sacramento Kings small forward is going after the man, but is held off by another person in a suit,” TMZ revealed Saturday evening.

The fight sparked over a phone, TMZ learned. Police confirmed to TMZ their arrival to the scene at 10:30 p.m. late Friday.

“An eyewitness tells TMZ the altercation blew up after the man in the shorts shoved a phone with a bright light in DeMar's face … which the basketball player then knocked out of his hand,” TMZ reported.

DeRozan verbally demanded that the phone returned over to him, eyewitness accounts shared to TMZ.

Is this first altercation involving Kings' DeMar DeRozan?

DeRozan never faced off the court trouble throughout his NBA career. This encounter is his first such incident as an NBA player.

It's unknown if a fan prompted the altercation, or if DeRozan knew him. The fan, though, attempted to get physical with the NBA All-Star. He got described as a man wearing shorts.

Another eyewitness account told TMZ that the man in shorts sustained injuries. Glass and other cutlery flew off a table after the altercation between DeRozan and the fan.

DeRozan averaged 22.2 points per game for the Kings this past season. He guided Sacramento to the NBA playoffs as a play-in team. Sacramento finished the regular season with a 40-42 mark — good for ninth in the Western Conference.

The Kings watched their season end on Wednesday. The Dallas Mavericks trounced DeRozan's Kings 120-106 inside the Golden 1 Center.

DeRozan led the way scoring 33 points. He grabbed seven rebounds too while playing 43 minutes.