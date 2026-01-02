The Miami Dolphins placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve, ending his comeback season ahead of the team’s Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins (7-9) will close the 2025 NFL season on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the move Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The #Dolphins have placed TE Darren Waller on Injured Reserve, his second stint. His comeback in Miami ends this season with 24 catches for 283 yards and six TDs.”

Waller, 33, returned to the NFL this season after announcing his retirement in 2024 following a brief stint with the New York Giants during the 2023 campaign. He later reversed that decision and was traded to Miami in July, giving the Dolphins an experienced red-zone target as they navigated injuries across their offense.

In nine games, Waller recorded 24 receptions on 34 targets for 283 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per catch, while scoring six touchdowns. Despite missing time earlier in the season, he remained one of Miami’s most productive pass-catchers near the goal line, accounting for a notable share of the team’s receiving touchdowns.

Waller’s most productive outing came in Week 15 during a Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished that contest with seven receptions for 66 yards on eight targets and scored two touchdowns in the 28-15 defeat.

The move to injured reserve marks Waller’s second stint on the list this season and officially brings his comeback year to a close. Miami will now prepare to face New England (13-3) without the veteran tight end as it wraps up the regular season.