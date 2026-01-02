Happy New Year, everyone! It is now January 2026, and the new month means more new movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ (Sign up for a free trial!).

The big highlight is the premiere of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which features WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. It follows a new class of Starfleet Cadets, and the show stars Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, and Tig Notaro.

Gaia Violo created Starfleet Academy, and Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as the showrunners. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. New episodes will air every Thursday through Mar. 12.

Another highlight is installments of the Scream and Jackass series coming to Paramount+. The first three Scream movies became available on the streaming service on Jan. 1.

Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 2.5, Jackass 3, Jackass 3.5, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, and Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated all came to Paramount on Jan. 1.

All the movies and shows coming to Paramount+ in January 2026

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2026. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, while “**” indicates CBS titles Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream.

Thursday, January 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

50 First Dates

A Man Called Horse

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

About Adam

About Time

Adore

Angels & Demons

Babel

Baby Drive*

Barron's Cove* (Paramount+ exclusive)

Bebe's Kids

Black Rain

Blue Chips

Blue Story

Brassed Off

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Changing Lanes

Chocolate City

City of God

City of Men

Clerks

Clockstoppers

Coach Carter

Company Man

Cool World

Cop Land

Critical Condition

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Dead Man Walking

Deadlock

Devotion

Double Jeopardy

Drop Zone

Eagle Eye

Election

Equillibrium

Event Horizon

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fighting

Flashdance

Footloose (1984)

Four Rooms

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter

Funny Face

Grudge Match

Hard Eight

High Noon (1952)

House of Yes

I Love You, I Love You Not

In Too Deep

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jenny's Wedding*

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Kate & Leopold

Last Weekend*

Like Crazy

Love Me If You Dare

Major League

Maniac*

Necessary Roughness

O (Othello)

Paid in Full

Percy Vs Goliath

Pixels

Pixie

Queenpins

Rudy

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 3

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Silence

Sinister*

Sleeping Dogs

Southpaw

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

The Crossing Guard

The Crow (1994)

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Crying Game

The Da Vinci Code

The English Patient

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Hours

The Little Prince

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lookout

The Martian

The Other Guys

The Soloist

Twisted

Under the Stadium Lights

Undisputed

Undisputed II: Last Man Standing

Undisputed III: Redemption

Villain

Wander

We Were Soldiers

What Lies Beneath

Wildcat

Would. You Rather*

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Zero Dark Thirty

Zodiac

Zoolander 2

Wednesday, January 7

Harlan Coben's Final Twist (Season 1)**

Thursday, January 8

Girl Taken (Paramount+ original series)

Golden Eve** (CBS special)

Friday, January 9

Coldwater* (Showtime original series; new episodes weekly)

Sunday, January 11

ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet**

Wednesday, January 14

Bar Rescue (Season 9)

Peppa Pig (Season 10)

Thursday, January 15

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (two-episode Paramount+ original series premiere; new episodes weekly)

Tuesday, January 20

Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer (Paramount+ original series)

Wednesday, January 21

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 15)

Thursday, January 22

Canada Shore (Paramount+ original series; new episodes weekly)

Tuesday, January 27

College*

Wednesday, January 28

School Spirits (three-episode Season 3 premiere; new episodes weekly)

Friday, January 30

Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards**

Saturday, January 31

The Hundred-Foot Journey*

To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2026, sign up for a free trial.