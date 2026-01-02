Happy New Year, everyone! It is now January 2026, and the new month means more new movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ (Sign up for a free trial!).
The big highlight is the premiere of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which features WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. It follows a new class of Starfleet Cadets, and the show stars Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, and Tig Notaro.
Gaia Violo created Starfleet Academy, and Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as the showrunners. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. New episodes will air every Thursday through Mar. 12.
Another highlight is installments of the Scream and Jackass series coming to Paramount+. The first three Scream movies became available on the streaming service on Jan. 1.
Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 2.5, Jackass 3, Jackass 3.5, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, and Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated all came to Paramount on Jan. 1.
All the movies and shows coming to Paramount+ in January 2026
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2026. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, while “**” indicates CBS titles Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream.
Thursday, January 1
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 50 First Dates
- A Man Called Horse
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- About Adam
- About Time
- Adore
- Angels & Demons
- Babel
- Baby Drive*
- Barron's Cove* (Paramount+ exclusive)
- Bebe's Kids
- Black Rain
- Blue Chips
- Blue Story
- Brassed Off
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Captive
- Carriers
- Changing Lanes
- Chocolate City
- City of God
- City of Men
- Clerks
- Clockstoppers
- Coach Carter
- Company Man
- Cool World
- Cop Land
- Critical Condition
- Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
- Dead Man Walking
- Deadlock
- Devotion
- Double Jeopardy
- Drop Zone
- Eagle Eye
- Election
- Equillibrium
- Event Horizon
- Everybody Wants Some!!
- Fighting
- Flashdance
- Footloose (1984)
- Four Rooms
- Foxfire
- Fresh
- From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
- From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
- Funny Face
- Grudge Match
- Hard Eight
- High Noon (1952)
- House of Yes
- I Love You, I Love You Not
- In Too Deep
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.5
- Jackass Number Two
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jenny's Wedding*
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker
- Kate & Leopold
- Last Weekend*
- Like Crazy
- Love Me If You Dare
- Major League
- Maniac*
- Necessary Roughness
- O (Othello)
- Paid in Full
- Percy Vs Goliath
- Pixels
- Pixie
- Queenpins
- Rudy
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 3
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Searching For Bobby Fischer
- Serpico
- Silence
- Sinister*
- Sleeping Dogs
- Southpaw
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Switchback
- The Crossing Guard
- The Crow (1994)
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer
- The Crying Game
- The Da Vinci Code
- The English Patient
- The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
- The Grifters
- The Haunting
- The Hours
- The Little Prince
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- The Lookout
- The Martian
- The Other Guys
- The Soloist
- Twisted
- Under the Stadium Lights
- Undisputed
- Undisputed II: Last Man Standing
- Undisputed III: Redemption
- Villain
- Wander
- We Were Soldiers
- What Lies Beneath
- Wildcat
- Would. You Rather*
- Wuthering Heights (2003)
- Zero Dark Thirty
- Zodiac
- Zoolander 2
Wednesday, January 7
- Harlan Coben's Final Twist (Season 1)**
Thursday, January 8
- Girl Taken (Paramount+ original series)
- Golden Eve** (CBS special)
Friday, January 9
- Coldwater* (Showtime original series; new episodes weekly)
Sunday, January 11
- ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet**
Wednesday, January 14
- Bar Rescue (Season 9)
- Peppa Pig (Season 10)
Thursday, January 15
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (two-episode Paramount+ original series premiere; new episodes weekly)
Tuesday, January 20
- Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer (Paramount+ original series)
Wednesday, January 21
- SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 15)
Thursday, January 22
- Canada Shore (Paramount+ original series; new episodes weekly)
Tuesday, January 27
- College*
Wednesday, January 28
- School Spirits (three-episode Season 3 premiere; new episodes weekly)
Friday, January 30
- Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards**
Saturday, January 31
- The Hundred-Foot Journey*
To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2026, sign up for a free trial.