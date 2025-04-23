The Sacramento Kings have been busy in the six days since their play-in game loss to the Dallas Mavericks, first firing general manager Monte McNair and hiring Scott Perry to the same position just hours after the game ended. Now big questions remain about the future of the Kings' coaching staff, which was led by Doug Christie down the stretch of this season after the firing of Mike Brown.

Recently, Kings insider Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee shared some insight as to Perry's decision-making process regarding the next Kings head coach.

“New Kings GM Scott Perry says he hopes to make a decision regarding the team's head coaching vacancy in the next week or so. He has spoken to Doug Christie and had good things to say, but he has also fielded calls from other coaches who are interested in the job,” reported Anderson on X, formerly Twitter.

A big decision for the Kings

Just two years ago, the Kings appeared to be one of the brightest up and coming franchises in the NBA, having made their first appearance in well over a decade with De'Aaron Fox at the helm and taking the Golden State Warriors to seven games once they got there.

Fast forward to the present day, however, and the Kings have one of the bleakest future outlooks of any team in the league, as the team employs several expensive veterans like DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine, each of whom take up immense cap space but aren't good enough to turn the team into a contender.

While head coach is certainly an important position, there's only so much one can do from the sidelines if the roster is as flawed as the Kings' appears to be at the present juncture.

All that is to say, Perry will have some big decisions to make over the coming months before the Kings next take the floor for the 2025-26 season, possibly with a new head coach patrolling the sidelines.